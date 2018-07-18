PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth Senior Legion baseball players took the advice of Ernie Banks and played two games on their home field Saturday afternoon.
Plattsmouth and Fort Calhoun took part in a doubleheader at Blue Devil Park. Fort Calhoun won the first game and Plattsmouth claimed the second matchup.
Fort Calhoun 5, Plattsmouth 3
Fort Calhoun edged the Blue Devils with several key hits in the opening game. The Pioneers went ahead 2-1 in the second inning and expanded the lead to 4-1 in the fourth. The team then withstood a late Plattsmouth rally attempt to win.
Zach Imig led Fort Calhoun with three hits and one run. Jamie Warner added two runs batted in for the team.
Draven Ray paced Plattsmouth’s offense with two hits. Jack Glup drew three walks and Adam Eggert drove in one run.
Austin Hicks and Dylan Mayfield shared pitching duties for Plattsmouth. Hicks tossed five innings and Mayfield threw two innings. They limited Fort Calhoun to seven hits.
Fort Calhoun 110 201 0 – 5 7 3
Plattsmouth 100 010 1 – 3 7 3
Plattsmouth 10, Fort Calhoun 0
Plattsmouth dominated Fort Calhoun in the day’s second contest. The Blue Devils opened the game with a pair of runs and stretched the lead to 5-0 in the third inning. The team ended action early with a five-run outburst in the fourth inning.
Draven Ray and Connor Pohlmeier each collected two hits for Plattsmouth. Mayfield drew a pair of walks and Nathan Konkler and Easton Hoschar both had two RBI.
Jacob Davis shut down Fort Calhoun for all five innings. He registered four strikeouts and allowed just one hit. He threw first-pitch strikes to 15 batters.
Fort Calhoun 000 00 – 0 1 2
Plattsmouth 212 5x – 10 10 2