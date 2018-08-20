OMAHA – Plattsmouth softball athletes took the first swings of their season this weekend during three games at the Omaha Bryan Invite.
The Blue Devils captured fourth place in the eight-team tournament. PHS defeated Lincoln High on Friday night and fell to Omaha Burke and Omaha Northwest on Saturday.
Plattsmouth 4, Lincoln High 3
Plattsmouth earned a walkoff victory over Lincoln High in the opening round. The Blue Devils rallied from a 3-1 deficit with two runs in the bottom of the fifth. The team then scored the winning run in the sixth inning.
Paige Druskis guided the Blue Devils with three hits. Josie Knust and Emma Field each had two hits and Adyson Blecke drove in one run.
Haylee Heim earned the pitching victory with a complete game. She struck out six batters and limited Lincoln High to six hits.
Lincoln High 001 020 – 3 6 0
Plattsmouth 000 121 – 4 13 4
Omaha Burke 13, Plattsmouth 3
The Blue Devils squared off with Omaha Burke early Saturday afternoon in the semifinals. Omaha Burke turned a close game into a convincing victory in the bottom of the fourth inning. The team scored eight runs in the frame to create the 13-3 margin.
Alyx Curran-Lewis and Makayla Cook each launched solo home runs for the Blue Devils. Curran-Lewis and Blecke each finished the game with two hits. Paige Cunningham led Omaha Burke with four RBI.
Plattsmouth 110 1 – 3 7 3
Omaha Burke 122 8 – 13 11 1
Omaha Northwest 10, Plattsmouth 8
The Huskies won a third-place game filled with offense from both teams. Omaha Northwest plated runs in five of six innings and Plattsmouth scored in four frames.
Alyssa Gappa guided Omaha Northwest with three hits and four RBI. She drilled a three-run home run in the top of the sixth to help the Huskies. Genevieve Greer added two doubles and two singles.
Omaha Northwest 211 303 – 10 13 4
Plattsmouth 100 232 – 8 8 1