PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth athletes knew they would be able to stay on their home softball diamond if they kept winning in Saturday’s Plattsmouth Invite.
The only time they had to leave their dugout was to accept the first-place plaque at home plate.
The Blue Devils swept three opponents to win the Plattsmouth Invite championship. PHS outscored Falls City and Milford 17-1 in the first two games and then rallied past Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli in the title contest.
“We played really well today,” Plattsmouth head coach Tabitha Keating said. “We hit the ball well, we played great defense and we had great pitching the whole tournament. Winning this tournament is huge for us. I’m very proud of the way the girls played in all three games.”
Keating said the tournament format gave the team extra motivation. Plattsmouth played its opening game at Blue Devil Park and the other three first-round contests were held at Rhylander Park. Players knew if they kept winning they would remain on the school campus for the whole day. The Blue Devils would have moved to Rhylander Park if they had lost either in the first round or semifinals.
“That was in the back of our minds when we set up the tournament,” Keating said. “The girls knew that if they wanted to stay on this field then they would have to win. It was as simple as that. They were already pretty motivated to do well since this was our home tournament, but that was a little more incentive for them.”
The Blue Devils used numerous defensive webgems to accomplish that goal. The team snagged line drives in the infield, made running catches in the outfield and fired accurate throws to first base on many grounders.
“Our defense was fantastic today,” Keating said. “It came from everyone too. Every single girl who was out there made great plays. That’s a big deal because that kind of good defense carried over into our offense. Our confidence just kept growing the whole day.”
Plattsmouth 9, Falls City 1
Plattsmouth overwhelmed the Tigers in the opening game of the morning. Alyx Curran-Lewis, Emma Field, Kaley Clark, Adyson Blecke and Paige Druskis all scored for PHS in the second inning. Druskis, Haylee Heim, Jessica Meisinger and Curran-Lewis all came home in the fourth.
Heim finished the game with two doubles, one run scored and three runs batted in. Katie Graskowiak posted one single, one walk, one sacrifice fly and three RBI, and Druskis collected two singles, two runs and one steal.
Blecke walked twice, was struck once by a pitch and scored once. Curran-Lewis reached base on a single and error and scored twice, and Emily Mitchell was struck once by a pitch and walked once. Sydni Haugaard posted two walks, one single and one RBI, Josie Knust walked three times and Makayla Cook set down one sacrifice bunt.
Heim tossed five innings for Plattsmouth. She limited Falls City to three hits and struck out six Tigers.
Falls City 010 00 – 1 3 3
Plattsmouth 050 4x – 9 7 0
Plattsmouth 8, Milford 0
Plattsmouth dominated the Eagles in the semifinals. PHS burst out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning and doubled the gap in the third. The team finished the game with 15 hits.
Curran-Lewis led the Blue Devils with three hits and two RBI. Druskis and Haugaard each generated two hits and Mitchell drove in three runs. Knust added two RBI for the team.
Heim copied her pitching performance from the first game. She struck out six Milford batters and scattered three hits in five innings.
Milford 000 00 – 0 3 0
Plattsmouth 404 0x – 8 15 0
Plattsmouth 5, Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 3
The Blue Devils and Cardinals matched zeroes on the scoreboard during the first four innings of the title game. Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli’s Sophie Gerhardt and Clare Doyle put the team ahead 2-0 in the fifth after knocking doubles to the outfield fence.
Plattsmouth responded to the threat in the bottom half of the frame. Blecke drilled a leadoff double to left-center and Druskis flew to first on an infield bunt. Heim drove Blecke in with a RBI groundout and Druskis scored on Haugaard’s single to left. Curran-Lewis later posted a two-out hit and raced home on Cook’s double to the wall in left.
The team increased its 3-2 lead in the sixth. Graskowiak began the scoring sequence when she reached base on an infield error. Blecke came up next and blasted a home run well past the left-field fence.
Plattsmouth’s defense wiped out a comeback attempt by the Cardinals in the seventh. Gerhart drew a leadoff walk and Lauren Leighow followed her with an infield single. Heim then started a double play when she snagged a screaming line drive by Delaney Ford and caught Leighow off first base. Gerhart then made it 5-3 when she scored on a double by Doyle.
Curran-Lewis ended the game with a highlight-reel play in left field. Rachel Beck knocked a low fly ball that appeared as though it would drop to the ground. Curran-Lewis extended her glove and made a diving catch.
Blecke paced Plattsmouth’s offense with one single, one double, one home run, two runs and two RBI. Druskis tallied three singles, one sacrifice bunt, one run and one steal, and Heim finished with two singles and one RBI. Haugaard chipped in one double, one single and one RBI.
Curran-Lewis had one single and one run, Cook posted one double and one RBI and Knust delivered a pair of singles. Mitchell collected one single and Graskowiak reached base once on an error.
Heim generated a complete game in the circle. She struck out five Cardinals and limited the team to six hits.
Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 000 020 1 – 3 6 1
Plattsmouth 000 032 x – 5 15 1