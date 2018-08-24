AUBURN – Conestoga and Louisville athletes turned their first races of the season into a reason to celebrate Thursday afternoon at the Auburn Invite.
The Cougars and Lions both finished in the top three spots at Auburn Country Club. Conestoga captured the girls team championship with a score of 22 points and Louisville placed third with 46 points.
The Auburn Invite was Conestoga’s first cross country event in more than a decade. The school restarted its program this fall after a lengthy dormancy.
Conestoga’s Bella Hogue, Danie Parriott and Jasmine Rainey all earned medals for their performances. Hogue finished second in 21:40.74 and Parriott claimed fourth place in 22:57.85. Rainey crossed the tape in a time of 23:55.43.
Amyra Moxey and Hailey Teller both captured medals for Louisville. Moxey finished ninth in 24:03.49 and Teller was tenth in 24:18.47.
Girls Team Results
Conestoga 22, Auburn 43, Louisville 46, Johnson County Central 52, Nebraska City 54, Falls City no team score
Top 15 Results
1) Ashlei McDonald (JCC) 20:03.02, 2) Bella Hogue (CHS) 21:40.74, 3) Mazey McCollough (FCY) 22:45.06, 4) Danie Parriott (CHS) 22:57.85, 5) Brenna Laden (FCY) 23:03.33, 6) Sierra Jones (AUB) 23:10.71, 7) Kyra Becker (AUB) 23:22.32, 8) Jasmine Rainey (CHS) 23:55.43, 9) Amyra Moxey (LOU) 24:03.49, 10) Hailey Teller (LOU) 24:18.47, 11) Dakotah Ludemann (JCC) 25:11.69, 12) Brianna Fulton (NCY) 25:22.68, 13) Lachlyn Swim (CHS) 25:33.26, 14) Vivian Gay (NCY) 25:43.57, 15) Ellie Higgins (NCY) 25:53.25
Conestoga Results
Bella Hogue 21:40.74 (2nd), Danie Parriott 22:57.85 (4th), Jasmine Rainey 23:55.43 (8th), Lachlyn Swim 25:33.26 (13th), Jessica Poirier 33:44.21 (32nd)
Louisville Results
Amyra Moxey 24:03.49 (9th), Hailey Teller 24:18.47 (10th), Katie Kerans 26:43.39 (18th), Kerigan Juracek 27:04.92 (19th), Abby Bruce 27:05.58 (20th), Sophie Habrock 31:28.57 (31st)