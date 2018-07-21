LEXINGTON, Ky. – Hanna Justesen, Abby Meyer, Shayla Scanlan and Maggie Hiatt all displayed knowledge on the court for their collegiate volleyball programs this past year.
The four Cass County natives helped their respective teams win in the classroom as well.
Justesen, Meyer, Scanlan and Hiatt were all part of squads that earned American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Team Academic Awards for the 2017-18 season. The AVCA announced the list of 975 high school and college teams this week.
Volleyball teams had to meet a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.30 on a 4.0 scale to qualify for the national award. The GPAs of all players were factored into the final overall team GPA figure.
Justesen played for Augustana University this past season. Meyer competed for the University of Nebraska-Omaha, Scanlan stepped on the court for Bellevue University and Hiatt was on Midland University’s roster. Augustana (3.39), UNO (3.562), Bellevue (3.38) and Midland (3.77) all surpassed the required 3.30 mark.
Four area high school teams also qualified for AVCA honors. Eastern Midlands Conference schools Gretna and Waverly and East Central Nebraska Conference members Johnson County Central and Mead all made the list.
High school and college officials will be able to nominate their volleyball teams for the 2018-19 award next year. The AVCA honors teams for their classroom achievements for the entire academic year rather than just the first semester. Nominations for the 2018-19 awards will begin June 1, 2019.
The same 3.30 minimum cumulative team GPA rule will apply in the 2018-19 season. Head coaches must also be AVCA members at the time of nomination in order to access the nomination form.