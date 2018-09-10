OMAHA – Runners from three Cass County schools compiled cross country times Monday afternoon in races at the Yutan Invite.
Elmwood-Murdock, Louisville and Weeping Water athletes traveled to Walnut Grove Park in Omaha for five-kilometer events. The Louisville girls placed sixth in team standings with 97 points and the LHS boys finished fourth in their race with 94 points.
The Weeping Water boys were 11th with 193 points and the WWHS girls had no team score. The Elmwood-Murdock girls and boys did not register team scores during the day.
Weeping Water freshman Lauren Wehrbein brought home a medal with a seventh-place time in her race. She finished the tree-lined course in 22:39.66.
Louisville’s Doug Euans, Katie Kerans and Trajan Trent all finished in the top 25 in their events. Euans and Kerans both placed 17th and Trent was 22nd.
Girls Team Results
Fort Calhoun 20, Malcolm 34, DC West 58, East Butler 75, Ashland-Greenwood 94, Louisville 97, Palmyra 104, Archbishop Bergan, Elmwood-Murdock, Omaha Christian Academy, Omaha Concordia, Weeping Water, Yutan no team scores
Top 15 Results
1) Amanda Aerts (EBT) 21:03.87, 2) Taya Skelton (FTC) 21:14.76, 3) Avery McKennan (FTC) 21:34.92, 4) Maddie Wilt (DCW) 21:54.31, 5) McKenzie Teten (MLC) 22:12.35, 6) Logan Thomas (MLC) 22:17.90, 7) Lauren Wehrbein (WW) 22:39.66, 8) Katie Barta (FTC) 23:13.28, 9) Morgan Miller (FTC) 23:18.69, 10) Tessa Skelton (FTC) 23:20.69, 11) Jasmine Small (MLC) 23:23.12, 12) Kelsie Premer (FTC) 23:34.12, 13) Sarah Vorderstrasse (PLY) 23:38.85, 14) Adeline Bergstrom (OCA) 23:42.03, 15) Addie Hejl (MLC) 23:51.58
Elmwood-Murdock Results
Constence Baker 47:00.00 (49th)
Louisville Results
Katie Kerans 24:39.18 (17th), Kerigan Juracek 27:22.64 (28th), Hailey Teller 29:05.27 (37th), Sophie Habrock 29:51.03 (39th)
Weeping Water Results
Lauren Wehrbein 22:39.66 (7th), Ciera Dieter 30:24.75 (41st)
Boys Team Results
Malcolm 11, DC West 41, Fort Calhoun 51, Louisville 94, Omaha Concordia 102, Yutan 103, Ashland-Greenwood 123, Archbishop Bergan 143, East Butler 154, Palmyra 173, Weeping Water 193, Elmwood-Murdock, Omaha Christian Academy no team scores
Top 15 Results
1) Noah Twohig (MLC) 17:42.96, 2) Devyn Beekman (MLC) 17:52.90, 3) John Swotek (MLC) 17:57.88, 4) Jake Haggar (FTC) 18:03.55, 5) Dillon Beach (MLC) 18:07.50, 6) Nick Bennett (DCW) 18:09.89, 7) Ben Haggar (FTC) 18:10.51, 8) Brady Timm (YUT) 18:28.13, 9) Will Maca (DCW) 18:28.85, 10) Ryan McArdle (DCW) 18:35.29, 11) Dre Vance (ABR) 18:38.24, 12) Ryan Zoucha (MLC) 18:42.40, 13) Ryan Garvey (OCN) 18:56.64, 14) Micah Judds (AGHS) 19:14.31, 15) Dylan Blair (FTC) 19:20.12
Elmwood-Murdock Results
Austin Hawks 20:56.01 (30th), Tucker Oehlerking 26:21.54 (63rd), Chaz Mellen 27:19.20 (67th)
Louisville Results
Doug Euans 19:30.72 (17th), Trajan Trent 20:11.90 (22nd), Tyler Hiatt 20:53.49 (28th), Jaxson Barnes 20:54.43 (29th), Tyler Euans 22:18.91 (44th), Nate Krejci 22:58.69 (50th)
Weeping Water Results
Jackson Flanagan 22:17.98 (42nd), Lane Damme 22:42.50 (47th), Jacob Groleau 22:43.69 (48th), Michael Zeeb 26:59.03 (65th)