CONESTOGA – A trio of Cass County volleyball teams played on the same court Tuesday during a triangular at Conestoga.
Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock and Louisville took part in three matches during the late afternoon and evening. Louisville finished the day 2-0, Elmwood-Murdock went 1-1 and Conestoga went 0-2.
Louisville 2, Conestoga 0
Louisville defeated the Cougars 25-6, 25-8 in the first match of the day. The Lions produced effective results in all areas of the game. The team posted a .425 hitting percentage, went 47-of-48 serving with 14 aces and registered 26 digs.
Faye Jacobsen spearheaded the school’s offense with a .643 hitting percentage. She blasted ten kills on 14 swings. Jacobsen also had two aces, one dig and one assist.
Olivia Zahn distributed 15 assists and went 8-of-8 serving with five aces. Avery Heard finished 12-of-12 serving with three aces and added three kills and four digs, and Cassidy Niemoth went 9-of-9 serving with one ace. Niemoth also tallied five kills and four digs.
Skyler Pollock finished 8-of-8 serving with three aces for the Lions. McKenzie Norris generated nine digs, Jade Biesterfeld had one kill and one dig and Maddy Nolte made one assist.
Lindee Watson led Conestoga’s offense with three kills. She also posted 15 serve receptions and two digs. Reagan McPeek collected two kills, three digs and four assists, and Riley Zimmerman made six digs and six serve receptions. Naomi Simones chipped in one kill, one ace, four digs and nine serve receptions.
Allison Lewien patrolled the net with five ace blocks and Sydney McPeek posted one kill, one dig and five serve receptions. Teegan Giles had six digs, one assist and four serve receptions, and Myah Cummings made five digs and four serve receptions. Addi Andersen made one dig and one serve reception and Hannah Lewien tallied two digs and three serve receptions.
Louisville 2, Elmwood-Murdock 0
The Lions stopped the Knights 25-16, 25-18 in the second match. LHS collected a .292 team hitting percentage and went 43-of-47 at the service line.
Jacobsen posted 11 kills on 21 swings for a .476 hitting percentage. She also tallied two aces, one ace block and three digs. Zahn dished out 20 assists and made six digs, and Heard produced five kills and seven digs for LHS. Niemoth made five kills and 12 digs and led the team’s serving attack. She went 12-of-13 with four aces.
Biesterfeld collected three kills and one ace block, Norris scooped up six digs and Nolte had one dig. Pollock went 10-of-11 serving with one ace and added one kill and nine digs in the match. Elmwood-Murdock statistics were not available.
Elmwood-Murdock 2, Conestoga 0
Elmwood-Murdock completed the triangular with a 25-10, 25-13 triumph over Conestoga.
Cummings, Andersen, Watson, Sydney McPeek and Reagan McPeek all made one kill for the Cougars. Simones and Reagan McPeek each served one ace and Allison Lewien posted one ace block. Reagan McPeek added three assists and three digs and Watson made seven digs and 15 serve receptions.
Simones had six digs and eight serve receptions, Cummings made seven digs and three serve receptions and Andersen had four digs and three serve receptions. Sydney McPeek tallied four digs and seven serve receptions and Zimmerman produced one dig and two serve receptions. Allison Lewien added one dig for CHS.