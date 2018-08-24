AUBURN – Conestoga and Louisville boys opened their cross country seasons Thursday with performances at the Auburn Invite.
The Lions and Cougars traveled to Auburn Country Club for a meet that featured multiple eastern Nebraska schools. Louisville finished second in team standings with 34 points. Conestoga had three runners and did not compile a team score.
Louisville’s Doug Euans, Scott Blumer and Jaxson Barnes all collected medals. Euans finished third in 18:46.09 and Blumer posted fourth place in 19:02.71. Barnes generated a ninth-place medal in 19:38.42.
Dawson Hardesty paced Conestoga’s team with a time of 21:19.77. Trace Widler and Silas Hickey joined him on the squad.
Falls City senior Braden Kobza claimed medalist honors in 17:17.89. He outpaced Nebraska City junior James Kearney by nearly 15 seconds for the championship.
Team Results
Falls City 25, Louisville 34, Auburn 38, Nebraska City 55, Johnson County Central 76, Conestoga no team score
Top 15 Results
1) Braden Kobza (FCY) 17:17.89, 2) James Kearney (NCY) 17:32.50, 3) Doug Euans (LOU) 18:46.09, 4) Scott Blumer (LOU) 19:02.71, 5) Seth Zimmerman (AUB) 19:18.21, 6) Jared Hawley (FCY) 19:28.65, 7) Nathan Wright (AUB) 19:30.25, 8) Zach Beaver (FCY) 19:32.15, 9) Jaxson Barnes (LOU) 19:38.42, 10) Eli Bottom (FCY) 19:40.81, 11) Hayden Hall (AUB) 19:47.39, 12) Logan Barras (JCC) 20:01.82, 13) Calvin Antholz (JCC) 20:04.38, 14) Jesse Rodriguez (NCY) 20:21.26, 15) Derek Mason (AUB) 20:35.02
Conestoga Results
Dawson Hardesty 21:19.77 (19th), Trace Widler 22:00.88 (22nd), Silas Hickey 23:05.43 (27th)
Louisville Results
Doug Euans 18:46.09 (3rd), Scott Blumer 19:02.71 (4th), Jaxson Barnes 19:38.42 (9th), Tyler Euans 21:13.75 (18th)