BOYS TOWN – Conestoga volleyball athletes earned a chance to celebrate on the court Thursday night by rallying past Boys Town.
The Cougars claimed a 15-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-22 victory in the road contest. Conestoga engineered the comeback with its work on defense against the Cowboys. CHS finished the match with 86 digs and 74 serve receptions and made a pair of ace blocks.
Lindee Watson fueled the team’s offense with 12 kills and four aces. She added 14 digs and 19 serve receptions on defense. Reagan McPeek dished out 26 assists and added two kills, three aces and five digs for the Cougars. Allison Lewien chipped in six kills, two aces, two ace blocks, four digs and three serve receptions.
Teegan Giles helped Conestoga in the back row with 25 digs and 18 serve receptions. Naomi Simones produced five kills, 11 digs and 18 serve receptions for the team. She also finished 13-of-14 serving with one ace.
Myah Cummings went 15-of-16 serving with one ace and added 18 digs and seven serve receptions. Riley Zimmerman generated two kills, one ace, nine digs and nine serve receptions in the victory.
Conestoga will resume its season Sept. 18 with a trip to Omaha Brownell-Talbot. The varsity match is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.