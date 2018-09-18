NEBRASKA CITY – Conestoga pushed Nebraska City to the limit Monday night during a down-to-the-wire softball game.
The Pioneers were able to emerge from the close battle with a victory on their home diamond.
Nebraska City junior Ramsee Henderson delivered a game-winning single in the bottom of the eighth inning for a 6-5 victory. Her effort capped a late comeback for the Pioneers. Nebraska City scored twice with two outs in the seventh to send the game into extra innings.
Conestoga (4-13) jumped ahead of Nebraska City (8-7) in the second inning. Morgan McAndrew knocked a single into right field and moved into scoring position on Shay Uhe’s infield single. Jaelinn Victor then launched a RBI double to right field.
The Cougars doubled their 1-0 lead in the top of the fifth. Mati Steckler laced a leadoff single down the first-base line and moved to third on Hannah Vogler’s groundout and a wild pitch. She scored when Alexa Vogler knocked a RBI sacrifice fly to right.
Conestoga responded again on offense after Nebraska City tied things at 2-2 in the bottom of the fifth. The Cougars scored three runs in the sixth to take a 5-2 edge.
McAndrew led off the inning with a double and Shay Uhe drove her in with a single up the middle. Victor followed her with a single to left field, and both Cougars moved into scoring position after a stolen base and Nebraska City error. Steckler then drilled a two-run single into center field.
Nebraska City scored once in the sixth and tied it at 5-5 in the seventh. Taylor Moyer and MacKenzie Anthens knocked consecutive two-out singles to center. Both raced home on Abby Balfour’s single to center.
The Pioneers kept Conestoga off the board in the eighth after CHS had two runners in scoring position. NCHS then notched the winning run in the bottom of the frame. Taylor Nicolay began the inning at second base and later touched the plate after Henderson’s line drive into center.
Victor helped Conestoga during the game with two singles, one double, one RBI and one run. McAndrew reached base three times and scored twice for CHS. She had one double and one single and reached once on an error.
Steckler collected two singles, two RBI and one run, and Shay Uhe generated two singles, one walk, one RBI and one run. Hannah Vogler had one single, Sierra Dragoo walked once and Alexa Vogler had a RBI sacrifice fly. Megan Poteet reached once on an error and Ali Uhe reached once on a fielder’s choice.
Poteet tossed seven-plus innings for the Cougars. She struck out six Pioneers. Sidney Schmitz worked eight innings and had six strikeouts for Nebraska City.
Conestoga 010 013 00 – 5 10 2
Nebraska City 000 021 21 – 6 10 2