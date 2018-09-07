MURRAY – Conestoga turned Thursday night’s softball game with Falls City into a hitting clinic on the diamond.
The Cougars stopped the Tigers 13-1 in a three-inning contest. CHS scored five times in the first inning and opened the floodgates with eight runs in the next frame. The team held Falls City to one run in the top of the third to create a mercy-rule situation.
Megan Poteet helped the Cougars with four runs batted in during the evening. Alexa Vogler and Morgan McAndrew each drove in two runs and Hannah Vogler collected a pair of hits. Alexa Vogler and Sierra Dragoo each added a pair of walks.
Conestoga had been scheduled to play in the Falls City Invite on Saturday. Falls City officials announced Friday afternoon that the tournament would be cancelled. They said the local forecast called for additional rain in the area, which would make the diamonds at Fiedler Family Ball Complex unsafe to use.
The Cougars will resume their season Monday night against Yutan/Mead. Conestoga will host the Patriots at Young Park at 6:30 p.m.
Falls City 001 – 1 2 1
Conestoga 58x – 13 10 0