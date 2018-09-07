FAIRBURY – Conestoga and Weeping Water runners squared off against athletes from more than a dozen schools Thursday during action at the Fairbury Invite.
A pair of Cass County girls earned medals in their race. Conestoga junior Bella Hogue captured fifth place in 21:40.70 and Weeping Water freshman Lauren Wehrbein placed tenth in 21:56.21.
The Conestoga girls finished fifth in team standings with 70 points. The Weeping Water boys collected tenth place in their team race with 178 points. The Conestoga boys and Weeping Water girls did not compile team scores.
Girls Team Results
Lincoln Christian 34, McCool Junction 37, Tri County 48, Thayer Central 68, Conestoga 70, Fairbury 71, Falls City 125, Superior 140, South Central Unified School District #5 159, Blue Hill, Deshler, Franklin, Pawnee City, Syracuse, Weeping Water
Top 15 Results
1) Madison Gerkin (MCJ) 20:37.36, 2) Ellie Wilkinson (SYR) 21:17.07, 3) Josephine Blatny (FRB) 21:23.38, 4) Andie Koch (TRI) 21:30.43, 5) Bella Hogue (CHS) 21:40.70, 6) Ella Crawford (TRI) 21:42.86, 7) Sadye Daniell (LCHS) 21:43.14, 8) Halle Hueser (LCHS) 21:43.20, 9) Amanda Meers (LCHS) 21:51.90, 10) Lauren Wehrbein (WW) 21:56.21, 11) J.J. Mertz (MCJ) 21:58.84, 12) Sydney Escritt (TYC) 22:08.35, 13) Aly Plock (MCJ) 22:34.69, 14) Savannah Gerlach (TRI) 22:46.19, 15) Ally Korte (LCHS) 22:51.35)
Conestoga Results
Bella Hogue 21:40.70 (5th), Danie Parriott 22:56.23 (16th), Jasmine Rainey 24:02.95 (24th), Lachlyn Swim 25:55.81 (41st), Jessica Poirier 33:43.73 (64th)
Weeping Water Results
Lauren Wehrbein 21:56.21 (10th), Ciera Dieter 29:02.38 (57th)
Boys Team Results
Lincoln Christian 23, Thayer Central 37, Tri County 58, Falls City 59, Fairbury 82, Superior 107, South Central Unified School District #5 115, McCool Junction 116, Syracuse 176, Weeping Water 178, Deshler 183, Blue Hill, Conestoga, Franklin, Pawnee City no team scores
Top 15 Results
1) Colby Karr (BLH) 17:27.52, 2) Creighton Niemeyer (TRI) 17:49.74, 3) Braden Kobza (FCY) 17:52.96, 4) Caleb Canfield (LCHS) 17:56.09, 5) Gavin McGerr (LCHS) 17:56.19, 6) Jackson Hueser (LCHS) 18:19.87, 7) Tyler Neville (MCJ) 18:28.13, 8) Damian Stewart (TYC) 18:28.39, 9) Trey Fischer (TYC) 18:31.29, 10) Cody Hubl (BLH) 18:33.50, 11) Keegan Casey (TYC) 18:38.67, 12) Brayton Jarosik (SCN) 18:44.41, 13) Loyal Johnson (LCHS) 19:20.11, 14) Isaac Robertson (FRB) 19:23.07, 15) Dylan Fischer (TYC) 19:23.74
Conestoga Results
Dawson Hardesty 20:00.28 (25th), Trace Widler 23:15.38 (66th)
Weeping Water Results
Lane Damme 21:04.51 (36th), Cory Groleau 21:31.00 (50th), Jacob Groleau 23:37.98 (72nd), Jackson Flanagan 24:14.41 (77th), John Timbs 25:04.03 (84th), Michael Zeeb 26:00.47 (92nd), Noah Hammons 29:49.58 (100th)