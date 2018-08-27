LOUISVILLE – One of the top preseason goals for Louisville athletes was to generate plenty of points in all of their 2018 football games.
The Lions placed a checkmark next to that target Friday night during a 40-7 home triumph over Conestoga.
Louisville won the Cass County matchup with an effective scoring attack throughout the evening. The Lions generated 363 yards of offense and reached the end zone on each of their first five drives. LHS head coach Chase Rasby said he felt the team set the stage for the performance with a positive week of practice.
“I’m really happy for the kids,” Rasby said. “Their attitude and willingness to work hard all week really paid off for them tonight. Our preparation this week went really well. You win games with what you do Monday through Thursday, and I really believe that’s what happened here tonight. They did a great job of preparing, listening and learning Monday through Thursday.”
Rasby said the team’s offensive line made a difference in the game’s outcome. Seniors Stealth Reeves, Wil Essex, Braydon Yardley and Quinn Wolcott guided a unit that created a large amount of running space. The team finished with 265 yards on the ground and gained 17 first downs.
“They were just gashing holes up front left and right,” Rasby said. “You could drive a semi truck through some of those holes, and that made the job for our running backs much easier.
“When you have older guys up front like we do, it really sets the tone for how you can manage the game and how things can turn out. I’m very happy with the performance of the offensive line tonight. They showed their knowledge and determination in a big way.”
Louisville seized the early momentum when Brady Geise pounced on a Conestoga fumble on the first play from scrimmage. Coby Buettner capped a 25-yard drive with a short run up the middle less than two minutes into the game.
Geise’s 27-yard gallop on the second drive set up a short touchdown dive from Brady Knott. The Lions then collected a scoring chance when Nash Callahan recovered a fumble at the 25-yard line. Geise finished the drive when he faked a handoff, rolled left and sprinted 16 yards into the end zone.
Louisville went ahead 27-0 early in the second quarter. Geise dropped back and connected with Dylan Jones on a 63-yard touchdown strike. LHS created a 33-0 halftime advantage 2:32 before the break. Knott ended the nine-play, 60-yard drive with a touchdown run from the 3-yard line.
Both teams posted points in the second half. Geise found Jaden Maxey on an 18-yard touchdown play as time expired at the end of the third quarter. Conestoga produced a seven-play, 65-yard drive late in the game. Mason Jensen produced a 7-yard touchdown run with 2:56 to go.
Knott paced Louisville’s running game with 112 yards on 17 carries. Geise collected 82 rushing yards on seven carries and went 4-of-7 passing for 98 yards. Jones and Buettner combined for 47 yards on seven rushing attempts, and Jones finished the evening with 63 receiving yards. Maxey hauled in two passes for 30 yards.
Reeves helped Louisville’s defense with four solo tackles. Knott, Callahan and Conner Buettner all made three solo tackles, and Geise, Yardley and Derian Williams all produced two solo stops.
Josiah Nolting led Conestoga’s rushing attack with 89 yards on 18 carries. Jensen ran 11 times for 64 yards and Buck Welch and Keaghon Chini combined for 12 yards on six carries.
Jensen went 2-of-4 for 22 yards through the air. Welch posted both of the team’s receptions.
Josiah Nolting generated four solo and two assisted tackles and Cameron Williams finished with three solo stops. Jensen and Hunter Thonen each made two solo tackles for Conestoga, and Sebastian Fritz and James Parriott each recovered one fumble.
Louisville will resume its season Aug. 31 with a 7 p.m. game at Johnson County Central. Conestoga will play its home opener Aug. 31 against Yutan. The teams will square off at Cougar Stadium at 7 p.m.
Conestoga 0 0 0 7 – 7
Louisville 20 13 7 0 – 40
Scoring Summary
1st Quarter
L – Buettner 1 run (T. Ahl kick), 10:07
L – Knott 3 run (T. Ahl kick), 3:50
L – Geise 16 run (kick blocked), 0:32
2nd Quarter
L – Jones 63 pass from Geise (T. Ahl kick), 8:40
L – Knott 3 run (kick no good), 2:32
3rd Quarter
L – Maxey 18 pass from Geise (S. Ahl kick), 0:00
4th Quarter
C – Jensen 7 run (Jensen kick), 2:56