MALCOLM – Conestoga volleyball players gained experience for the rest of their 2018 schedule this week during matches at the Malcolm Invite.
Elmwood-Murdock 2, Conestoga 0
Elmwood-Murdock earned a 25-14, 25-17 triumph in the opening match of the tournament Thursday afternoon.
Conestoga enjoyed a successful result in the serving department. CHS went 30-of-30 from the line and collected six aces. Addi Andersen went 10-of-10 with four aces and Naomi Simones finished 8-of-8 with two aces.
Lindee Watson helped Conestoga with two kills, one ace block, three digs and ten serve receptions. Sydney McPeek tallied one kill, two digs and 13 serve receptions, and Andersen had one kill, five digs and one serve reception. Allison Lewien chipped in one kill, three ace blocks and five digs.
Reagan McPeek made four assists and four digs and Simones posted eight digs, one assist and seven serve receptions. Riley Zimmerman contributed nine digs and four serve receptions, Myah Cummings had three digs and three serve receptions and Teegan Giles tallied one dig and four serve receptions.
Lincoln Lutheran 2, Conestoga 0
Eventual tournament champion Lincoln Lutheran stopped Conestoga 25-8, 25-6 Thursday night. Marriah Buss and Ashlyn DeBoer each produced five kills for the Warriors, who are ranked second in Class C-1. LLHS added 19 aces in the match.
Simones posted one kill, one ace, five digs and 15 serve receptions. Lewien made one ace block, Zimmerman tallied seven digs and six serve receptions and Sydney McPeek had six digs and five serve receptions.
Giles scooped up three digs and four serve receptions, Watson finished with one dig and four serve receptions and Andersen made two digs and three serve receptions. Cummings generated four serve receptions and Reagan McPeek had one assist.
Milford 2, Conestoga 0
Conestoga opened Saturday morning’s pool-play portion of the tournament against Milford. The Eagles earned a 25-8, 25-7 victory.
Watson led Conestoga’s offense with three kills on eight swings. She also made one ace block, three digs and six serve receptions.
Reagan McPeek dished out five assists and served one ace, and Simones carded one ace, three digs and nine serve receptions. Lewien made two kills and Sydney McPeek had 11 serve receptions and one dig. Cummings chipped in one kill, three digs and six serve receptions.
Andersen finished the match with four digs and eight serve receptions. Giles added one dig and three serve receptions for the Cougars.
Ashland-Greenwood 2, Conestoga 0
AGHS captured a 25-11, 25-8 triumph in the final pool-play match of the morning.
Watson helped Conestoga with one kill, one ace block and 11 serve receptions. Lewien tallied one ace block, Sydney McPeek had three digs and seven serve receptions and Andersen collected six digs and nine serve receptions.
Simones ended the match with four digs and five serve receptions. Cummings made seven digs and four serve receptions, and Reagan McPeek added three digs and one assist. Giles delivered three serve receptions in the match.
Louisville 2, Conestoga 0
Louisville posted a 25-6, 25-5 victory in the tournament’s ninth-place match.
Watson generated two kills, two ace blocks, six digs and nine serve receptions for the Cougars. Simones compiled 22 serve receptions, four digs and one kill, and Andersen finished with 11 digs and four serve receptions.
Giles posted one kill and three digs, Lewien had one kill and one ace block and Cummings collected five digs and seven serve receptions. Reagan McPeek produced four assists and four digs and Sydney McPeek had five digs and five serve receptions. Cassidy Hartig also saw court time for the Cougars.
Conestoga will resume its campaign Tuesday with a home triangular against Elmwood-Murdock and Louisville. CHS will play Louisville at 5 p.m. and Elmwood-Murdock at approximately 7 p.m.