TEKAMAH – Tekamah-Herman used a strong running attack to stop Conestoga on the football field Friday night.
The Tigers gained 361 yards on the ground during a 44-8 triumph. Luke Wakehouse rushed for 95 yards and two touchdowns and junior classmate Clay Beaumont posted 77 yards and a pair of scores. Brandon Schram added 62 yards and one rushing touchdown for the team.
Tekamah-Herman took an early 16-0 lead after completing a pair of drives with rushing touchdowns. Schram expanded the gap later in the opening quarter by returning a Conestoga punt for a touchdown. The Tigers scored twice in the second quarter and tacked on one touchdown in the third period.
Josiah Nolting put the Cougars on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter with a run from the 4-yard line. The team added a successful two-point conversion to create the final margin.
Nolting led Conestoga’s offense with 81 rushing yards on 25 attempts. He also hauled in one pass for seven yards. Mason Jensen added 66 rushing yards on 14 carries.
Jett Schwartzkopf helped Conestoga’s defense with six solo tackles. Buck Welch and Owen Snipes each made five solo stops and Josiah and Tobias Nolting each made four solo tackles. Welch intercepted a Tekamah-Herman pass and Sam Thompson made two tackles behind the line of scrimmage.
Dillon Leffler tallied two solo tackles and one stop for loss for Conestoga. Justin Pick, Mathew Mendoza, Hunter Thonen, Zach Klein and Sebastian Fritz all added a pair of solo tackles.
Chauncey Rogers guided Tekamah-Herman’s defense with 11 solo tackles. Cody Elliott chipped in nine solo and two assisted tackles for the Tigers.
Conestoga will continue the season Sept. 21 with a trip to Johnson County Central. The teams will square off in Tecumseh at 7 p.m.
Conestoga 0 0 0 8 – 8
Tekamah-Herman 24 12 8 0 – 44