MILFORD – Conestoga softball players enjoyed a full day on the diamond during three games at the Milford Quad on Saturday.
The Cougars traveled to Welch Park in Milford for matchups with three schools. Conestoga defeated Wilber-Clatonia and fell to Milford and Nebraska City in the event.
Conestoga 10, Wilber-Clatonia 2
Conestoga declawed the Wolverines with a huge fifth inning of offense. CHS scored seven times in the frame to win the opening game of the day.
Conestoga’s defense locked up Wilber-Clatonia’s scoring attack after the Wolverines went up 2-0 in the top of the second. The Cougars cut the gap to 2-1 in the bottom of the second and took a 3-2 lead in the third. The team then created the winning margin with multiple hits in the fifth.
Wilber-Clatonia 020 00 – 2 8 1
Conestoga 012 07 – 10 13 0
Milford 7, Conestoga 6
Milford survived a major comeback attempt by Conestoga to claim the second game of the day. Abby Houk drove in four runs during the first three innings to help Milford go up 7-0. That lead began to crumble in the bottom of the fourth. CHS scored six times in the frame to create a close contest.
The Eagles preserved the victory in the fifth. The team kept Conestoga from crossing the plate to win the time-limit game.
Milford 322 00 – 7 7 2
Conestoga 000 60 – 6 3 2
Nebraska City 13, Conestoga 3
Nebraska City won the final game of the afternoon with early fireworks on offense. The Pioneers scored 11 runs in the bottom of the first to create a large cushion. Conestoga responded with three runs in the top of the second, but NCHS plated solo runs in the next two innings to secure the ten-run margin.
Conestoga 0 3 0 0 – 3 3 4
Nebraska City 11 0 1 1 – 13 15 3