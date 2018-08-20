Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Conestoga softball 2018

MILFORD – Conestoga softball players enjoyed a full day on the diamond during three games at the Milford Quad on Saturday.

The Cougars traveled to Welch Park in Milford for matchups with three schools. Conestoga defeated Wilber-Clatonia and fell to Milford and Nebraska City in the event.

Conestoga 10, Wilber-Clatonia 2

Conestoga declawed the Wolverines with a huge fifth inning of offense. CHS scored seven times in the frame to win the opening game of the day.

Conestoga’s defense locked up Wilber-Clatonia’s scoring attack after the Wolverines went up 2-0 in the top of the second. The Cougars cut the gap to 2-1 in the bottom of the second and took a 3-2 lead in the third. The team then created the winning margin with multiple hits in the fifth.

Wilber-Clatonia    020 00 –   2  8  1

Conestoga             012 07 – 10 13 0

Milford 7, Conestoga 6

Milford survived a major comeback attempt by Conestoga to claim the second game of the day. Abby Houk drove in four runs during the first three innings to help Milford go up 7-0. That lead began to crumble in the bottom of the fourth. CHS scored six times in the frame to create a close contest.

The Eagles preserved the victory in the fifth. The team kept Conestoga from crossing the plate to win the time-limit game.

Milford          322 00 – 7 7 2

Conestoga    000 60 – 6 3 2

Nebraska City 13, Conestoga 3

Nebraska City won the final game of the afternoon with early fireworks on offense. The Pioneers scored 11 runs in the bottom of the first to create a large cushion. Conestoga responded with three runs in the top of the second, but NCHS plated solo runs in the next two innings to secure the ten-run margin.

Conestoga             0 3 0 0 –   3  3  4

Nebraska City     11 0 1 1 – 13 15 3







