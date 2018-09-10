CRETE – Crete employed a bend-without-breaking defense to book a home victory over Plattsmouth Friday night.
The Cardinals stopped PHS 17-7 in a game held at Doane University. Crete surrendered 13 first downs and 181 yards of total offense but held Plattsmouth to one touchdown. Connor Pohlmeier produced Plattsmouth’s lone touchdown run in the second quarter.
PHS head coach Bob Dzuris said Crete’s linebackers bottled up a large number of potential running lanes throughout the game. He said CHS had great speed at that defensive position.
Crete took a 14-7 halftime lead after Zach Turner and Jaedon Lothrop each snagged touchdown passes from Zach Fye in the second quarter. That margin remained the same until the fourth period. Crete junior Alexis Carbajal booted a field goal to give the Cardinals extra cushion on the scoreboard.
Pohlmeier led Plattsmouth’s rushing attack with 100 yards on 20 carries. Tucker Anderson ran 12 times for 49 yards and went 6-of-13 passing for 13 yards. Jayden Wooten, Adam Eggert and Wynstyn Martin-Morrison combined for 19 rushing yards on eight attempts. Hunter Adkins grabbed two passes for ten yards and Pohlmeier caught two passes for three yards.
Devin Pfeifer helped the PHS defense with five solo and five assisted tackles. He generated three sacks and made four stops behind the line of scrimmage.
Nathan Konkler posted three solo and five assisted tackles and Aaronn Aho had two solo and six assisted stops. Wooten generated three solo and two assisted tackles and made three stops behind the line, and Dylan Mayfield registered three solo and four assisted tackles. Sam West added two solo and five assisted tackles and Trevor Nielsen made one solo and five assisted plays.
Mayfield knocked down two Crete passes and Anderson, Adkins and Rece Baker all made one pass deflection. Mayfield knocked in one extra-point kick for the team.
Fye produced the bulk of Crete’s offense. He ran 23 times for 136 yards and went 5-of-14 passing for 115 yards. Fye and Nick Chrastil also recovered one fumble apiece on defense. Trey Lopez added seven solo tackles for the Cardinals (2-1).
Plattsmouth (1-2) will resume its season Sept. 14 with a 7 p.m. home game against Elkhorn Mount Michael. The school will celebrate PHS Hall of Fame Day during the morning and afternoon. There will also be a special recognition ceremony at halftime of the game.
Plattsmouth 0 7 0 0 – 7
Crete 0 14 0 3 – 17