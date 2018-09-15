LOUISVILLE – Cass County Central stamped a victory on its season calendar Tuesday night by packaging a series of runs against Platteview.
The Crush used a four-run outburst in the fifth inning to stop Platteview 4-2 at Ash Grove Ball Complex in Louisville. Cass County Central trailed 1-0 before piecing together a major rally on the softball diamond. Jennifer Katz, Reba Wilson, Meagan Mackling and Taylor Essary all drove in runs during the inning.
Mackling finished the game with one double, one single, one run and one RBI. Katz and Wilson each collected two singles, one run and one RBI, and Essary finished with one single, one walk and one RBI.
Lauryn Kalkowski posted one double and one run and Lauren Votta walked twice and had one sacrifice fly. Jordan Winkler reached once on an error and scored and Brooklyn Rathe walked once.
Votta collected three defensive assists and Winkler, Mackling and Chrystal Meyer all made two defensive assists. Winkler, Mackling and Kalkowski combined on a double play in the field. Meyer tossed a complete game and scattered six hits. She struck out three Trojans.
Platteview 001 001 0 – 2 6 1
Cass County Central 000 040 x – 4 9 6