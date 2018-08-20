LINCOLN – Cass County Central squared off against several of the top teams in Class C this weekend during an appearance in the Freeman Invite.
The Crush faced Raymond Central, Falls City and Wahoo at Doris Bair Softball Complex in Lincoln. The team went 1-2 during Saturday’s tournament.
Raymond Central 9, Crush 0
Fourth-ranked Raymond Central flexed its scoring muscles in the first game of the morning. The team posted solo runs in each of the first two frames and went ahead 5-0 in the third. The Mustangs added four runs over the next two innings to seal the victory.
Jennifer Katz collected a pair of singles for Cass County Central. Lauryn Kalkowski blasted one double and Reba Wilson, Meagan Mackling, Brooklyn Rathe and Taylor Essary all posted singles for the team.
Lauren Votta made four defensive assists and Katz and Mackling each made two defensive assists.
Raymond Central 113 310 – 9 13 0
Cass County Central 000 000 – 0 7 4
Crush 9, Falls City 1
Cass County Central put its offense in top gear against the Tigers. The Crush scored three runs in the bottom of the second inning and maintained a 3-1 lead into the sixth. The squad then erupted for six runs to win the game.
Chrystal Meyer guided the team’s offense with one double, one single and two runs batted in. Katz contributed two singles, two RBI and one run and Votta had two singles, one RBI and one run.
Essary finished with one double and one run, Mackling had one single and one RBI and Wilson posted one single, one run and one RBI. Rathe collected two singles and one run, Kalkowski had one single and two runs and Erin Stohlmann and Bailey Houchin each scored once.
Kalkowski walked twice and Essary and Mackling each walked once. Wilson was struck twice by pitches and Rathe and Stohlmann each reached once on errors.
Mackling and Kalkowski guided the team with three defensive assists apiece. Meyer tossed a complete game for the Crush in the circle. She scattered six hits and had four strikeouts.
Falls City 001 000 – 1 7 3
Cass County Central 030 006 – 9 12 1
Wahoo 8, Crush 0
Wahoo maintained control throughout the final contest of the day. The team built a 3-0 lead in the third inning and doubled the gap in the next stanza. Wahoo added a pair of runs in the fifth inning.
Houchin and Mackling each had doubles for the Crush. Kalkowski, Essary and Votta all posted singles against the Warriors.
Cass County Central will travel to Fort Calhoun on Tuesday for a triangular with Wahoo and Fort Calhoun. The first game will begin at 4 p.m. Heavy rain caused the triangular to be pushed back 24 hours from its scheduled time on Monday.
Wahoo 012 32 – 8 8 1
Cass County Central 000 00 – 0 5 0