SYRACUSE – Cass County Central softball players fought through hot and humid weather Saturday during three games at the Syracuse Invite.
Freeman 9, Crush 4
Freeman took advantage of several early Crush errors to jump ahead in a first-round game. The Falcons scored twice in the opening inning and plated four runs in the second frame. The team increased the gap to 9-1 in the top of the fourth.
Meagan Mackling led Cass County Central’s offense with one double, one single, one RBI and one run. Mackling also reached base twice on Freeman errors.
Bailey Houchin drove in two runs and Lauryn Kalkowski had one double, one RBI and one hit-by-pitch. Zoe Houston walked twice and scored once, Brooklyn Rathe had one single and one walk and Jennifer Katz walked once. Reba Wilson scored once after being struck by a pitch, and Chrystal Meyer produced one single and one run.
Addison Dorn and RaeAnn Hartwigh each led Freeman’s offense. Dorn blasted three doubles and drove in two runs, and Hartwigh had two doubles and one single. Kaitlyn Otto added a solo home run for the Falcons.
Freeman 241 20 – 9 12 3
Cass County Central 001 12 – 4 7 7
Southern 6, Crush 5 (8 inn.)
Southern edged the Crush in an eight-inning duel on the diamond. Southern snapped a 4-4 game by scoring twice on tiebreaking rules in the eighth inning. Cass County Central cut the deficit to 6-5 in the bottom of the frame before the Raiders posted the final out.
Wilson helped the Crush with one double, one single, one run and one RBI. Houston produced one single, one run and two RBI, and Houchin had one double, one run and one RBI. Mackling chipped in two singles and one run on offense.
Votta posted one single, one run and one RBI. Katz, Wilson, Votta and Kiera Brack all reached once on errors, and Katz added one sacrifice bunt for the Crush.
Katz and Meyer combined for four strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings. Katz allowed nine hits and Meyer surrendered three hits. The Crush finished the game with eight defensive assists and made one double play.
Southern 000 310 02 – 6 12 4
Cass County Central 000 400 01 – 5 7 0
Crush 13, Syracuse 7
Cass County Central powered past Syracuse in the seventh-place matchup. The Rockets rallied from an 8-1 deficit to climb within 8-7 in the bottom of the fourth. The Crush then iced the game in the top of the sixth. Cass County Central scored five times to create a winning cushion.
Houchin and Votta highlighted Cass County Central’s day with big efforts at the plate. Votta drove in five runs by slamming one home run and one double. Houchin reached base three times on errors and generated two singles, three runs and three RBI.
Mackling collected two singles, two RBI and one run, and Katz reeled in one double, two singles, one walk and three runs. Wilson scored three times after reaching base once on an error and twice on singles. Kalkowski tallied two singles and one run, Rathe had one single and one RBI and Taylor Essary posted one single. Houston added one RBI for the Crush.
Houston helped the team with three defensive assists and Mackling and Essary combined on a double play. Katz and Meyer each tossed three innings and had one strikeout apiece. Katz limited Syracuse to two hits and Meyer allowed four hits.
Cass County Central 023 305 – 13 15 2
Syracuse 100 600 – 7 6 4