ARLINGTON – Cass County Central compiled winning results on the softball diamond Saturday with two victories at the Arlington Invite.
DC West/Omaha Concordia 6, Cass County Central 2
DC West/Omaha Concordia used a six-run outburst in the second inning to stop the Crush in the tournament’s opening game. Alyssa Baker drilled a three-run home run and Rachel Rouse, Emma Griffith and Grace Boganowski all added RBI hits.
Reba Wilson and Lauren Votta both drove in runs for Cass County Central in the sixth inning. Wilson, Jordan Winkler and Lauryn Kalkowski all singled in the game and Votta walked once. Jennifer Katz and Meagan Mackling both reached on errors and Winkler and Kalkowski crossed home plate once.
Winkler and Mackling each made three defensive assists for the team. Votta added a pair of defensive assists.
DC West/Concordia 060 000 0 – 6 10 2
Cass County Central 000 002 0 – 2 3 1
Cass County Central 7, Tekamah-Herman 3
The Crush rallied from an early 2-0 deficit with seven runs in the bottom of the second. Votta and Taylor Essary each drove in two runs in the frame and Katz, Wilson and Mackling all had one RBI.
Votta posted one double and one single, Mackling had two singles and Katz, Wilson and Essary all produced one single. Winkler drew two walks and Katz, Wilson, Mackling and Brooklyn Rathe all walked once. Votta reached twice on errors and was struck once by a pitch, and Kalkowski collected a trip to first base after being hit by a pitch.
Votta collected four defensive assists, Mackling made three defensive assists and Winkler posted one defensive assist. Mackling and Kalkowski also joined forces for a double play.
Chrystal Meyer used that defensive work to earn the pitching victory. She scattered four hits and struck out three Tigers.
Tekamah-Herman 020 100 – 3 6 2
Cass County Central 070 000 – 7 6 1
Cass County Central 8, Columbus Lakeview 5
The Crush notched all of their runs in the first three innings against Columbus Lakeview. The team held the Vikings scoreless in the fourth and fifth frames to win.
Votta generated one triple, one single, two RBI and two runs in the game. Wilson delivered two singles, two runs and one RBI, Mackling had a RBI sacrifice bunt and Erin Stohlmann and Katz each drove in one run. Stohlmann walked once and Katz reached base once on an error.
Essary reached twice on errors for the team, and Rathe had one run and reached base on a walk and error. Kalkowski helped the Crush with one single, one walk and one run.
Meyer limited the Vikings to six hits and one walk. She tossed all five innings for the Crush.
Cass County Central 341 00 – 8 4 1
Columbus Lakeview 122 00 – 5 6 5