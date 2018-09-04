Cass County Central softball players continued their campaign this week against a pair of eastern Nebraska teams.
Arlington 8, Crush 3
Arlington stopped Cass County Central Thursday night with an early onslaught of offense. The Eagles scored twice in the opening inning and tacked on three runs in both the third and fourth frames. The Crush posted all three of their runs in the second inning.
Sarah Theiler, Abby Stromer and Kylee Bruning all launched doubles for Arlington in the game. Theiler ended the night with three runs batted in and Bruning crossed the plate twice.
Lauren Votta guided Cass County Central’s offense with one single, one double and one RBI. Taylor Essary and Meagan Mackling each had one single and one RBI, and Jordan Winkler posted one single, one walk and one run. Brooklyn Rathe chipped in one double and one run.
Reba Wilson reached base twice on one walk and one hit-by-pitch. Jennifer Katz walked once, Erin Stohlmann scored once and Bailey Houchin delivered one sacrifice bunt.
Mackling made three defensive assists and Essary, Votta and Chrystal Meyer all had one defensive assist. Katz struck out five Eagles and allowed three earned runs in 4 2/3 innings. Meyer registered two strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings.
Cass County Central 030 000 0 – 3 6 4
Arlington 203 300 x – 8 8 1
Crush 4, DC West/Omaha Concordia 1
Cass County Central earned a road victory Saturday morning against the Falcons. The Crush broke a scoreless tie with two runs in the top of the fourth inning. DC West/Omaha Concordia created drama with one run in the bottom of the sixth, but the Crush responded with two insurance runs in the seventh.
Zoe Houston helped Cass County Central with one single and two RBI. Rathe posted one double and one run and Mackling and Votta each singled and scored. Katz and Essary both singled and Houchin crossed the plate once.
Mackling produced three defensive assists and Votta made two defensive assists. They helped Meyer during her complete game in the circle. She scattered seven hits and one walk and had one strikeout in seven innings.
Cass County Central spoiled a complete game from DC West/Omaha Concordia pitcher Emma Griffith. She generated eight strikeouts during her time on the diamond. Griffith also blasted a solo home run for the Falcons.
Cass County Central was scheduled to travel to Malcolm Tuesday night. The junior varsity and varsity games were postponed due to heavy rain in the area. The schools have announced the games will be made up on Tuesday, Sept. 25.
Cass County Central 000 200 2 – 4 6 1
DC West/Concordia 000 001 0 – 1 7 2