MURRAY – Cass County Central and Conestoga walked onto the diamond for the first time this season Thursday night in a conference matchup at Murray.
The Crush claimed a 10-2 triumph in a softball game held at Young Park. Cass County Central used a strong offense to win the East Central Nebraska Conference contest. The Crush produced 11 hits and crossed the plate in five of six innings.
Cass County Central scored once in the first inning and expanded the lead to 5-0 in the top of the third. The team added two runs in the fourth and three runs in the sixth. Conestoga collected solo runs in the third and sixth innings.
Reba Wilson paced Cass County Central’s offense with a big night at the plate. She blasted three doubles, drove in three runs and scored twice. Zoe Houston had two singles and two runs batted in and Erin Stohlmann posted one home run and one walk.
Jennifer Katz smashed a two-RBI triple and scored once, Meagan Mackling had one single and one walk and Chrystal Meyer tallied one single and one run. Lauryn Kalkowski posted one single and one hit-by-pitch, Jordan Winkler had one single and one RBI and Bailey Houchin scored once.
Hannah Vogler helped Conestoga with two hits. Ali Uhe added one walk for the team.
Meyer and Vogler both tossed six innings for their squads. They both finished the game with four strikeouts.
Conestoga will resume its season Saturday morning at the Milford Quad. Action will begin at 8:30 a.m. at Welch Park in Milford. Cass County Central will resume its campaign Saturday at the Freeman Invite. Games are slated to begin at 10 a.m. at the Doris Bair Softball Complex in Lincoln.
Cass County Central 131 203 – 10 11 1
Conestoga 001 001 – 2 3 2