ELMWOOD – Elmwood-Murdock’s pep band played the school song plenty of times Friday night thanks to a successful effort from classmates on the football field.
The Knights jumped into the victory column with a 36-16 triumph over Mead. Elmwood-Murdock wore down the Raiders with a physical approach on both sides of the ball. E-M quarterback Drake Spohr scored four rushing touchdowns and the Knights reeled off 255 total yards on the ground. The Knights also held Mead to 67 rushing yards and picked off a pair of passes.
E-M head coach Lance Steffen said athletes were eager to have a chance to match up with Mead in the home contest. The team rebounded after falling to state powers Johnson-Brock and Bruning-Davenport-Shickley in the opening games.
“After the first two weeks the guys wanted to come here and get that winning feeling going again,” Steffen said. “Winning is what we do here at Elmwood-Murdock. It’s what we’re known for. To be able to get back on that kind of winning track is a great feeling.”
The teams traded scores throughout a back-and-forth first half. Mead converted on two fourth-down snaps during a 13-play scoring drive on the opening series. E-M responded with a pair of scores in less than four minutes. Spohr capped an 11-play drive with a 7-yard run with 0:21 in the first quarter. Massimo Lojing then picked off a Mead pass early in the second quarter. He avoided several tacklers and raced down the Mead sideline for a 30-yard touchdown return.
Mead (1-2) regained some of the momentum when Calvin Muhlbach tied the game at 14-14 with an 8-yard scoring run. J.T. Haag then hauled in a two-point reception to help the Raiders retake the lead seven minutes before halftime.
Elmwood-Murdock (1-2) extinguished Mead’s energy late in the period. Noah Willey intercepted Muhlbach at the 25-yard line and set up a short drive with his return. Spohr scored on a 15-yard scamper and then blocked a Mead punt with under ten seconds to go. The blocked punt foreshadowed a second half that saw E-M dominate all three phases of the game.
“We did our jobs much better in the second half,” Steffen said. “When we get on a roll and are on the same page we’re pretty tough to stop, because our guys have a lot of athletic ability and are mentally sound. The second half was really fun to watch because we put everything together on the field.”
Spohr helped E-M go ahead 28-16 when he faked a handoff and sprinted into the end zone from the 9-yard line late in the third quarter. The team then drained the clock with a 13-play scoring drive in the fourth quarter. The series lasted nearly eight minutes and featured three fourth-down conversions. The final one took place when Spohr dashed into the end zone on a fourth-and-eight run from the 24-yard line.
Steffen said E-M’s defense handled assignments well throughout the second half. The team forced Mead into a trio of three-and-out drives in the final two quarters. The Raiders gained just 16 yards on their first three series of the second half.
“Our defensive line was great tonight,” Steffen said. “I thought they did a nice job of shutting down their running game, and our linebackers and secondary kept their passing game under control too. The defense as a whole unit had a good game.”
Spohr helped E-M’s offense with 127 rushing yards on 19 attempts. Andy Meyer ran 15 times for 64 yards and Jared Drake gained 64 yards on 16 carries.
Elmwood-Murdock will enjoy a bye week before beginning District D1-2 action Sept. 21. The Knights will travel to Nebraska City to face Nebraska City Lourdes at 7 p.m.
Mead 8 8 0 0 – 16
Elmwood-Murdock 6 16 6 8 – 36
Scoring Summary
1st Quarter
M – Tweedy 9 pass from Muhlbach (Haag pass from Muhlbach), 5:17
EM – Spohr 7 run (Spohr run), 0:21
2nd Quarter
EM – Lojing 30 interception return (Willey pass from Spohr), 10:57
M – Muhlbach 8 run (Haag pass from Muhlbach), 7:11
EM – Spohr 33 run (Spohr run), 1:14
3rd Quarter
EM – Spohr 9 run (pass no good), 1:11
4th Quarter
EM – Spohr 24 run (Spohr run), 4:07