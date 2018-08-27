ELMWOOD – Johnson-Brock had been mentioned as one of the top football teams in southeast Nebraska in the days leading up to the season-opening weekend.
The Eagles showcased the evidence for those types of conversations during their victory over Elmwood-Murdock Friday night.
Johnson-Brock collected a 50-18 triumph with a diverse set of scoring weapons. Senior quarterback Cole Fossenbarger went 16-of-21 passing for 246 yards and four touchdowns. He completed passes to five receivers and made many throws for double-digit yardage.
Four Johnson-Brock running backs combined for 123 yards and one touchdown. Senior Dylan Rowe led the way with 82 yards on nine attempts.
Elmwood-Murdock stayed with the Eagles throughout the first half. Johnson-Brock, ranked first in Class D-2, traded touchdowns with the Knights in the opening quarter. JBHS stretched the gap to 22-12 after the next 12 minutes.
The Eagles seized control of the game in the third period. Fossenbarger threw several scoring darts to help the team take a 44-12 advantage. Both squads scored once in the fourth quarter to create the final margin.
Drake Spohr led Elmwood-Murdock’s offense with 47 rushing yards on 11 carries. Jared Drake collected 24 yards and one touchdown on eight carries, and Andy Meyer finished with 24 rushing yards on 12 attempts.
Spohr finished 2-of-5 passing for 21 yards. Noah Willey tossed one 65-yard touchdown pass to Spohr, and Drake hauled in one 17-yard reception. Meyer finished with four receiving yards.
Spohr also guided E-M in the special teams department. He returned five kickoffs for 123 yards. His longest kickoff return was 73 yards. Meyer ran back two kickoffs for 15 yards. He also punted three times for 103 yards.
Meyer and Spohr each had busy evenings on defense. Spohr produced eight solo and five assisted tackles with one sack, and Meyer ended the night with eight solo and four assisted tackles. Samuel Behrends chipped in six solo and five assisted tackles with three sacks. Spohr and Behrends each caused one JBHS fumble during the game.
Carson vonRentzell and Cody Kopf each recovered one fumble, and Tyler Marlatt made two solo and four assisted tackles with one sack. Willey generated three solo and two assisted tackles and Justin Wolph finished with two solo stops. Jared Drake, Riley Rose and Gus Pope all added solo tackles for the Knights.
Elmwood-Murdock will resume its season Aug. 31 with a trip to Bruning-Davenport-Shickley. The 7 p.m. game will take place at Bruning.
Johnson-Brock 14 8 22 6 – 50
Elmwood-Murdock 12 0 0 6 – 18