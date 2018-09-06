MURDOCK – Elmwood-Murdock athletes cruised to a victory over Falls City Tuesday night with a cascade of offense on the court.
The Knights stopped the Tigers 25-14, 25-20, 25-16 during a Parents Night match. Elmwood-Murdock slammed 25 kills against Falls City and produced ten aces and six ace blocks.
Lauren Justesen guided Elmwood-Murdock’s scoring attack with 13 aces and a .316 hitting percentage. She also made ten digs, one ace block and one ace. Nicole Meyer went 11-of-12 serving with two aces and posted three ace blocks. She added six kills, two digs and two serve receptions.
Sydney Kunz went 25-of-28 serving with three aces against the Tigers. She distributed 15 assists and produced two kills and three digs. Paetyn Florell posted three kills and one dig and Elyse Drake finished with four digs and ten serve receptions. Drake also went 10-of-10 serving with two aces.
Chloe Hosier finished 8-of-9 serving with one ace and made three digs and nine assists. Nicole Wenzel went 16-of-19 at the service line with one ace, and Faith Offner collected six serve receptions in the back row. Brianna Scattergood generated two ace blocks and Sydney Anderson tallied one dig and one serve reception.
Elmwood-Murdock will play in the Malcolm Invite today and Saturday. The Knights will face Milford at 5 p.m. and Conestoga at 6 p.m. today. Elmwood-Murdock will square off with Lincoln Lutheran at 9 a.m. Saturday and Ashland-Greenwood at 10 a.m. Saturday. Placement matches will begin at 12 p.m. Saturday.