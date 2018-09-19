FREMONT – A pair of Elmwood-Murdock golfers displayed their improved skills on the course Tuesday during action at the Arlington Invite.
Rylee Hogue and Morgan Mills traveled to Fremont Golf Club for the 18-hole tournament. Hogue finished 30th with a 146 and Mills was 33rd with a 154.
E-M head coach Curt Backemeyer said he was happy to see both Knights lower their scores from 2017. Hogue cut 26 strokes from her round last year and Mills bettered her total by four strokes. Their efforts came on a layout that featured numerous hazards and thick rough near many of the greens.
“Rylee improved significantly on this course compared to last year and Morgan showed improvement as well,” Backemeyer said. “This Fremont Golf Club course is always quite difficult to score on.”
Elmwood-Murdock will return to action next week in two home events. The Knights will host the Elmwood-Murdock Invite at Grandpa’s Woods at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 24. Hogue and Mills will then take on Palmyra golfers in a dual at Grandpa’s Woods at 4 p.m. Sept. 25.
Team Results
West Point-Beemer 437, Oakland-Craig 459, Archbishop Bergan 466, Bennington 527, Fremont 554, Elkhorn 565, Arlington, Elmwood-Murdock, Cedar Bluffs, Wahoo no team scores
Top 15 Results
1) Brook Diekemper (WPB) 46-52 98, 2) Kailey Oswald (WPB) 53-47 100, 3) Anna Vobejda (ABR) 56-51 107, 4) Maddie Erb (WPB) 58-51 109, T5) Grace Pille (OC) 53-57 110, T5) Kinley Shallberg (ABR) 54-56 110, 7) Edie Anderson (OC) 54-59 113, 8) Megan Nielsen (CBL) 58-58 116, T9) Lily Bojanski (ABR) 58-59 117, T9) Ashley Denton (OC) 65-52 117, T11) Katie Miller (OC) 63-56 119, T11) Melissa Zabel (ELK) 65-54 119, 13) Shelby Griego (WAH) 59-65 124, T14) Sam Doughty (ARL) 65-64 129, T14) Megan Bousquet (OC) 62-67 129, T14) Charli Earth (FRE) 63-66 129
Elmwood-Murdock Results
Rylee Hogue 73-73 146 (30th), Morgan Mills 72-82 154 (33rd)