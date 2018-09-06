GRETNA – Gretna athletes showcased their offensive and defensive skills Tuesday night during a home volleyball victory over Plattsmouth.
The Dragons defeated PHS 25-11, 25-20, 25-14 on the GHS court. Gretna posted a .298 team hitting percentage in the match and finished with 45 kills. The squad limited Plattsmouth to 16 kills and three aces.
Plattsmouth repeated its early-season pattern of accurate serving in the match. The Blue Devils went 44-of-46 from the line. Kaitie Serkiz led the team with two aces during her 16-of-18 night. Alela Heim went 9-of-9 with one ace and Alyssa Bock, Rachel Widick, Chloe Sabatka and Julia Prince all had unblemished serving marks.
Widick, Prince, Serkiz, Sabatka and Savanna Berger all finished with three kills and Heim posted one kill. Berger added one ace block, Prince posted four digs and nine serve receptions and Sabatka had seven digs and 17 serve receptions. Serkiz collected two digs and 12 serve receptions and Bock finished with nine digs, one assist and 16 serve receptions. Heim distributed 13 assists and added three digs for the Blue Devils.
Lydia Yost led Gretna’s offense with 15 kills on 29 swings. Jessica Malizzi manufactured nine kills on 22 attacks and Skylar McCune produced eight kills on 22 attempts.
Plattsmouth will resume its season tonight against Norris. The Blue Devils will host the Titans at 6:30 p.m. PHS will also play Nebraska City and Syracuse at home on Sept. 11. The triangular is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.