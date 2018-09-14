OMAHA – Elmwood-Murdock golfers squared off against athletes from many large schools Tuesday during an appearance at the Bennington Invite.
Rylee Hogue and Morgan Mills traveled to Stone Creek Golf Course in Omaha for the 18-hole tournament. E-M head coach Curt Backemeyer said he was pleased with the efforts from both Knights. Mills posted a career-best round of 133 and Hogue delivered a total of 121.
“Both Rylee and Morgan played well today as this year’s meet was played on the two more-difficult nines at Stone Creek with very lush rough,” Backemeyer said.
Elkhorn South’s Ellen Payne edged Lauren Havlat of Norris and Mary Foster of Elkhorn South in a close race for medalist honors. Payne secured the title with a score of 88. Havlat carded an 89 and Foster posted a 90.
Team Results
Elkhorn South 383, Norris 411, Bennington ‘A’ 429, Gretna 465, Elkhorn 473, Johnson County Central 476, Bennington ‘B’ 483, Arlington, Elmwood-Murdock no team scores
Top 15 Results
1) Ellen Payne (EKS) 88, 2) Lauren Havlat (NOR) 89, 3) Mary Foster (EKS) 90, 4) Emma Severson (NOR) 97, 5) Melissa Zabel (ELK) 101, 6) Hannah Lefler (EKS) 101, 7) Claire Thompson (BEN) 102, 8) Erika Cruz (JCC) 103, 9) Jenna Weidner (EKS) 104, 10) Sophie Ryan (BEN) 107, 11) Sidney Jacobs (BEN) 109, 12) Kailey Jaros (GRT) 109, 13) Breanne Jensen (BEN) 111, 14) Abby LaSure (BENB) 112, 15) Grace Gutzmer (NOR) 112
Elmwood-Murdock Results
Rylee Hogue 57-64 121 (27th), Morgan Mills 66-67 133 (35th)