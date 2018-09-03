MURDOCK – Elmwood-Murdock athletes hosted a pair of schools Thursday for an afternoon of golf at Grandpa’s Woods.
The Knights competed against Arlington and Cedar Bluffs in a nine-hole triangular. Athletes from the three schools registered individual scores during the event. Arlington and Cedar Bluffs each had three golfers and Elmwood-Murdock had two golfers.
Rylee Hogue carded a 63 and Morgan Mills posted a 66 during the day. E-M head coach Curt Backemeyer said Hogue improved her score by three strokes from the 2017 triangular. Mills improved her total by one stroke.
Elmwood-Murdock will resume the campaign Sept. 11 at the Bennington Invite. Hogue and Mills will square off against golfers from Arlington, Bennington, Elkhorn, Gretna, Johnson County Central, Norris and South Sioux City at Stone Creek Golf Course.
Elmwood-Murdock Results
Morgan Mills 66, Rylee Hogue 63.
Cedar Bluffs Results
Jadyn Vacha 42, Megan Nielsen 50, Jonnie Mahrt 63.
Arlington Results
Sam Doughty 53, Mackenzie O’Flaherty 67, Dianna Taylor 73.