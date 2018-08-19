LINCOLN – A pair of Elmwood-Murdock golfers produced the first drives of their season Thursday during a triangular with Waverly and Lincoln Christian.
Rylee Hogue and Morgan Mills traveled to Crooked Creek Golf Club in Lincoln for the nine-hole event. Hogue finished her round with a 65 and Mills produced a 66. Elmwood-Murdock head coach Curt Backemeyer said he was pleased with the progress both golfers have made since 2017.
“Both Rylee and Morgan showed a lot of improvement over last year’s opening meet,” Backemeyer said. “We’ll keep working on getting better each meet.”
Lincoln Christian (198) and Waverly (220) both posted team scores. Lincoln Christian’s Taylor Van Ostrand earned medalist honors with a 43.
Hogue and Mills will resume action Thursday at the Syracuse Invite. The tournament is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. at Syracuse Country Club.