SYRACUSE – Elmwood-Murdock golfers showcased their progress on the links Thursday during rounds at the Syracuse Invite.
Morgan Mills and Rylee Hogue represented the Knights at the tournament. Mills finished 23rd with a 134 and Hogue placed 25th with a 142.
Elmwood-Murdock head coach Curt Backemeyer said he was pleased with the way both Knights performed at Syracuse Country Club. Hogue shaved 20 strokes off her score from the 2017 Syracuse Invite. Mills also wrote lower numbers on her scorecard in this year’s event.
“We had a wet, cold start to the day, but the girls hung in there and showed significant improvement from last year’s scores at this meet,” Backemeyer said.
Lincoln Christian, Lincoln Lutheran and Syracuse were the three schools that had full teams at the tournament. Lincoln Lutheran (425) edged LCHS by two strokes for the title. Syracuse finished third with a 434.
Lincoln Christian’s Taylor Van Ostrand ran away with the individual title with a 90. She finished eight strokes ahead of runner-up Shaylee Staack of Syracuse.
Mills and Hogue will continue their season Aug. 30 at the Elmwood-Murdock Quad. The Knights will host Arlington, Cedar Bluffs and Wahoo at Grandpa’s Woods for a 3 p.m. event.
Team Results
Lincoln Lutheran 425, Lincoln Christian 427, Syracuse 434, Cedar Bluffs, Elmwood-Murdock, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer, Johnson County Central, Palmyra, Tri County no team scores
Top Ten Results
1) Taylor Van Ostrand (LCHS) 90, 2) Shaylee Staack (SYR) 98, 3) Grace Fahleson (LLHS) 98, 4) Logan Eischlman (LLHS) 99, 5) Emma McEwen (LCHS) 101, 6) Megan Nielsen (CBL) 106, 7) Ryan Sand (TRI) 106, 8) Ericka Cruz (JCC) 109, 9) Lily Kastens (SYR) 109, 10) Sophia Fahleson (LLHS) 109
Elmwood-Murdock Results
Rylee Hogue 75-67 142 (25th), Morgan Mills 63-71 134 (23rd)