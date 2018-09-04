FREEMAN – Elmwood-Murdock athletes competed against multiple opponents this week during volleyball matches at the Freeman Invite.
Elmwood-Murdock 2, Friend 0
The Knights took on Friend in the pool-play portion of the tournament Thursday. Elmwood-Murdock collected a 25-19, 25-16 victory.
Lauren Justesen helped the Knights with seven kills and a .350 hitting percentage. She went 20-of-20 on her attacks. Justesen also posted three digs, one ace block and two assists.
Nicole Meyer produced two kills, two aces, four ace blocks and one dig. Sydney Kunz contributed one kill, two aces and five assists, and Nicole Wenzel went 11-of-11 serving with two aces.
Chloe Hosier posted four assists and three digs, Abby Petersen had two aces and one dig and Paetyn Florell collected one kill. Brianna Scattergood served one ace and Sydney Anderson and Elyse Drake each made one dig.
Freeman 2, Elmwood-Murdock 0
Freeman stopped the Knights 25-11, 25-9 in action on Thursday. The Falcons limited E-M to seven kills in the match. Justesen manufactured three kills and Meyer and Kunz each made two kills.
Brenna Schmidt posted two ace blocks and Meyer had one ace block for E-M. Justesen added seven digs and six serve receptions, Kunz posted three digs and four assists and Hosier tallied three assists. Meyer made six serve receptions, Anderson chipped in two digs and Florell had one dig and two serve receptions. Scattergood produced two serve receptions and Drake finished with one serve reception.
Elmwood-Murdock 2, Sterling 1
Elmwood-Murdock stopped the Jets in dramatic fashion in the tournament on Saturday. E-M left the court with a 25-21, 25-27, 25-23 triumph.
Justesen helped the team with eight kills and 12 serve receptions. Meyer contributed six kills and two ace blocks and went 16-of-17 serving with two aces. Kunz dominated the Jets in the serving category with six aces. She went 26-of-28 during the match. Kunz also distributed 13 assists and made three serve receptions.
Florell finished with five kills and one ace block and Faith Offner made three assists and seven serve receptions. Hosier collected three assists and two serve receptions, Drake had seven serve receptions and Wenzel carded one ace. Scattergood made three serve receptions and Anderson had one serve reception.
Johnson-Brock 2, Elmwood-Murdock 1
The Knights pushed the defending Class D-1 state champions to three games on Saturday. Johnson-Brock emerged with a 22-25, 25-18, 25-16 victory.
Meyer gave Elmwood-Murdock a boost with six kills and four ace blocks. She also went 12-of-13 serving with one ace. Justesen finished 10-of-11 at the service line with two aces. She added five kills and 19 serve receptions.
Kunz ended the match with ten assists and two digs and Wenzel registered three kills, two serve receptions and one dig. Drake produced nine serve receptions and 11 digs, Scattergood made one kill and four serve receptions and Hosier had two assists and two serve receptions.
Offner scooped up six digs and five serve receptions in the back row. Anderson made three serve receptions and Florell added two serve receptions.