Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Cross Country

PLATTSMOUTH – The turnout for the final race of the 2018 Plattsmouth Cross Country Series soared past the century mark Wednesday night.

More than 125 people traveled to Rhylander Park for action in the third event of this summer’s series. Residents from Nebraska, Iowa and Ohio crossed the finish line of the five-kilometer race.

Omaha resident John Cleary (17:04) claimed first place and Plattsmouth native Chris Casart (17:39) captured second place. Blair residents Jacob Rupp (17:54) and Sam Lueders (18:26) finished in the next two spots.

2018 Plattsmouth Cross Country Series Race #3 5K Results

* The following runners did not report their numbers upon finishing. Their names would be in one of the open spots on the results list. The runners include Tyler Means of Lincoln, Noah Jorgensen of Sidney, Jaden Sears of Sidney, Al Schroeder of Omaha, Zach Crouch of Elkhorn, Jacob Basilevac of Omaha, Evan Maydew of Omaha and Cody Anderson of Blair.

1 – 17:04 – John Cleary – Omaha

2 – 17:39 – Chris Casart – Plattsmouth

3 – 17:54 – Jacob Rupp – Blair

4 – 18:26 – Sam Lueders – Blair

5 – 18:30 – Edrei Murillo – Omaha

6 – 18:42 – John Tripp – Omaha

7 – 18:47 – Ben Randall – Gretna

8 – 18:48 – Open

9 – 18:49 – Alex Ellzrraga – Omaha

10 – 18:50 – Luke Coltre – Elkhorn

11 – 19:12 – Stephen George – Springfield

12 – 19:25 – Kody Smallfoot – Elkhorn

13 – 19:26 – John Reed – Boys Town

14 – 19:27 – Kyle Thomas – Blair

15 – 19:31 – Drew Persigehl – Bennington

16 – 19:35 – Jaden Gebeke – Elkhorn

17 – 19:40 – R.J. Matney – Blair

18 – 19:44 – Open

19 – 19:50 – Dominica Goben – Elkhorn

20 – 20:05 – Eric Tomjack – Bennington

21 – 20:08 – Aaron Newton – Omaha

22 – 20:09 – Doug Euans – Louisville

23 – 20:10 – Micah Judds – Ashland

24 – 20:13 – William Williams – Boys Town

25 – 20:35 – Stephen McGee – Hamburg, Iowa

26 – 20:41 – Ethan Warrick – Plattsmouth

27 – 20:48 – Jason Babcock – Plattsmouth

28 – 20:53 – Patrick Dovenbarger – Plattsmouth

29 – 20:56 – Trajan Trent – Louisville

30 – 20:58 – Randall Schindler – Omaha

31 – 21:00 – Elijah Dix – Plattsmouth

32 – 21:06 – Molly Brueggemann – Omaha

33 – 21:10 – Alex Verdoni – Springfield

34 – 21:11 – Trevor Bills – Omaha

35 – 21:14 – Stockton Graham – Plattsmouth

36 – 21:16 – Lilia Alvarez – Omaha

37 – 21:26 – Kale Edmonds – Gretna

38 – 21:27 – Anita Jenkins – Omaha

39 – 21:30 – Ryan Tolliver – Springfield

40 – 21:37 – Zach Whitbeck – Boys Town

41 – 21:39 – Madison Nash – Springfield

42 – 21:47 – Shawn McKinley – Plattsmouth

43 – 21:48 – Kaleb Wooten – Plattsmouth

44 – 21:57 – Antonio Hallsted – Omaha

45 – 22:00 – C.J. Wiseman – Plattsmouth

46 – 22:19 – Sam Campin – Plattsmouth

47 – 22:20 – Cole Jorgenson – Sidney, Iowa

48 – 22:21 – Open

49 – 22:22 – Tyler Hiatt – Springfield

50 – 22:23 – Wes Babcock – Omaha

51 – 22:25 – Matthew Coe – Bennington

52 – 22:30 – Xavier Juarez – Boys Town

53 – 22:31 – Ron Lampe – Omaha

54 – 22:38 – Grace Lanski – Elkhorn

55 – 22:55 – Jose Rivera – Boys Town

56 – 22:57 – David Eads – Bellevue

57 – 23:02 – Jacob Zitek – Louisville

58 – 23:08 – Christi Eads – Bellevue

59 – 23:13 – Dannie Sears – Sidney, Iowa

60 – 23:15 – Adam Gill – Boys Town

61 – 23:19 – Trever Beckman – Elkhorn

62 – 23:31 – Starson Lovett – Sidney, Iowa

63 – 23:35 – Abby Metschke – Elkhorn

64 – 23:50 – Ty Hildebrand – Boys Town

65 – 23:52 – Calla Witland – Bennington

66 – 24:01 – William Eads – Bellevue

67 – 24:05 – Vanessa Neri – Omaha

68 – 24:12 – Zyler Wyman – Blair

69 – 24:17 – Yohannes Mass – Boys Town

70 – 24:21 – Chris Thull – Plattsmouth

71 – 24:23 – Jessica Finertes – Omaha

72 – 24:26 – Zachary Simon – Omaha

73 – 24:48 – Maddy Sladky – Louisville

74 – 24:57 – Angie Gomez-Job – Omaha

75 – 25:05 – Evan Maydew – Boys Town

76 – 25:10 – Open

77 – 25:15 – Deana Rainey – Omaha

78 – 25:18 – Logan Laughhunn – Bellevue

79 – 25:24 – Jessica Bright – Boys Town

80 – 25:38 – Corinne Mead – Elkhorn

81 – 26:02 – Nathan Cole – Omaha

82 – 26:12 – Steven Lundberg – Blair

83 – 26:20 – Kiley Gutschow – Elkhorn

84 – 26:22 – Archer Vogt – Ashland

85 – 26:45 – Douglas Schaefer – Papillion

86 – 26:50 – Erlinda Ramirez – Omaha

87 – 27:03 – Grace Schaefer – Papillion

88 – 27:08 – Madison Nelson – Plattsmouth

89 – 27:09 – Jeremiah Asbury – Boys Town

90 – 27:13 – Natalie Laurent – Bennington

91 – 27:15 – Kyle Beam – Sidney, Iowa

92 – 27:18 – Ariana Bryant – Bennington

93 – 27:35 – Priscilla Nader – Boys Town

94 – 27:43 – Sydney Nelson – Plattsmouth

95 – 27:48 – Dayna Wilson – Ashland

96 – 27:58 – Elliot Gossin – Ashland

97 – 28:00 – Mathew Zitek – Plattsmouth

98 – 28:07 – Molly Pacer – Omaha

99 – 28:20 – Justin Blesh – Plattsmouth

100 – 28:37 – Darby Walsh – Ashland

101 – 28:38 – Michael Benedict – Sidney, Iowa

102 – 29:00 – Sam Verdoni – Papillion

103 – 29:01 – Open

104 – 29:05 – Craig Christians – Bellevue

105 – 29:15 – Dayana Montano – Bellevue

106 – 29:30 – Grant Schaefer – Papillion

107 – 29:36 – Katie Laughhunn – Bellevue

108 – 29:52 – Ben DeVoss – Boys Town

109 – 30:15 – Jolie Dix – Plattsmouth

110 – 30:16 – Cael Nielsen – Plattsmouth

111 – 30:17 – Hailey Holm – Boys Town

112 – 30:55 – Sasha Chekulaieva – Ashland

113 – 31:04 – Emily Zitek – Plattsmouth

114 – 31:13 – Sarah Elzmann – Omaha

115 – 31:25 – Pedro Mendoza – Omaha

116 – 31:28 – Hannah Unger – Bennington

117 – 31:33 – Jack Cotton – Omaha

118 – 31:40 – Melissa Vargas – Omaha

119 – 31:42 – Juan Vargas – Omaha

120 – 32:25 – Kaleigh Brodersen – Plattsmouth

121 – 32:48 – Unique Musil – Boys Town

122 – 34:00 – Felicity Cronin – Plattsmouth

123 – 34:09 – Cheyanne Barnard – Plattsmouth

124 – 34:25 – Caitlin O’Malley – Cleveland, Ohio

125 – 34:42 – Leodora Flores – Omaha

126 – 34:48 – Izzy Jung – Omaha

127 – 35:15 – Evan Gress – Bennington

128 – 35:30 – Diana Montano – Bellevue

129 – 40:18 – Paige Jenkins - Bennington

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments