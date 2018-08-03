PLATTSMOUTH – The turnout for the final race of the 2018 Plattsmouth Cross Country Series soared past the century mark Wednesday night.
More than 125 people traveled to Rhylander Park for action in the third event of this summer’s series. Residents from Nebraska, Iowa and Ohio crossed the finish line of the five-kilometer race.
Omaha resident John Cleary (17:04) claimed first place and Plattsmouth native Chris Casart (17:39) captured second place. Blair residents Jacob Rupp (17:54) and Sam Lueders (18:26) finished in the next two spots.
2018 Plattsmouth Cross Country Series Race #3 5K Results
* The following runners did not report their numbers upon finishing. Their names would be in one of the open spots on the results list. The runners include Tyler Means of Lincoln, Noah Jorgensen of Sidney, Jaden Sears of Sidney, Al Schroeder of Omaha, Zach Crouch of Elkhorn, Jacob Basilevac of Omaha, Evan Maydew of Omaha and Cody Anderson of Blair.
1 – 17:04 – John Cleary – Omaha
2 – 17:39 – Chris Casart – Plattsmouth
3 – 17:54 – Jacob Rupp – Blair
4 – 18:26 – Sam Lueders – Blair
5 – 18:30 – Edrei Murillo – Omaha
6 – 18:42 – John Tripp – Omaha
7 – 18:47 – Ben Randall – Gretna
8 – 18:48 – Open
9 – 18:49 – Alex Ellzrraga – Omaha
10 – 18:50 – Luke Coltre – Elkhorn
11 – 19:12 – Stephen George – Springfield
12 – 19:25 – Kody Smallfoot – Elkhorn
13 – 19:26 – John Reed – Boys Town
14 – 19:27 – Kyle Thomas – Blair
15 – 19:31 – Drew Persigehl – Bennington
16 – 19:35 – Jaden Gebeke – Elkhorn
17 – 19:40 – R.J. Matney – Blair
18 – 19:44 – Open
19 – 19:50 – Dominica Goben – Elkhorn
20 – 20:05 – Eric Tomjack – Bennington
21 – 20:08 – Aaron Newton – Omaha
22 – 20:09 – Doug Euans – Louisville
23 – 20:10 – Micah Judds – Ashland
24 – 20:13 – William Williams – Boys Town
25 – 20:35 – Stephen McGee – Hamburg, Iowa
26 – 20:41 – Ethan Warrick – Plattsmouth
27 – 20:48 – Jason Babcock – Plattsmouth
28 – 20:53 – Patrick Dovenbarger – Plattsmouth
29 – 20:56 – Trajan Trent – Louisville
30 – 20:58 – Randall Schindler – Omaha
31 – 21:00 – Elijah Dix – Plattsmouth
32 – 21:06 – Molly Brueggemann – Omaha
33 – 21:10 – Alex Verdoni – Springfield
34 – 21:11 – Trevor Bills – Omaha
35 – 21:14 – Stockton Graham – Plattsmouth
36 – 21:16 – Lilia Alvarez – Omaha
37 – 21:26 – Kale Edmonds – Gretna
38 – 21:27 – Anita Jenkins – Omaha
39 – 21:30 – Ryan Tolliver – Springfield
40 – 21:37 – Zach Whitbeck – Boys Town
41 – 21:39 – Madison Nash – Springfield
42 – 21:47 – Shawn McKinley – Plattsmouth
43 – 21:48 – Kaleb Wooten – Plattsmouth
44 – 21:57 – Antonio Hallsted – Omaha
45 – 22:00 – C.J. Wiseman – Plattsmouth
46 – 22:19 – Sam Campin – Plattsmouth
47 – 22:20 – Cole Jorgenson – Sidney, Iowa
48 – 22:21 – Open
49 – 22:22 – Tyler Hiatt – Springfield
50 – 22:23 – Wes Babcock – Omaha
51 – 22:25 – Matthew Coe – Bennington
52 – 22:30 – Xavier Juarez – Boys Town
53 – 22:31 – Ron Lampe – Omaha
54 – 22:38 – Grace Lanski – Elkhorn
55 – 22:55 – Jose Rivera – Boys Town
56 – 22:57 – David Eads – Bellevue
57 – 23:02 – Jacob Zitek – Louisville
58 – 23:08 – Christi Eads – Bellevue
59 – 23:13 – Dannie Sears – Sidney, Iowa
60 – 23:15 – Adam Gill – Boys Town
61 – 23:19 – Trever Beckman – Elkhorn
62 – 23:31 – Starson Lovett – Sidney, Iowa
63 – 23:35 – Abby Metschke – Elkhorn
64 – 23:50 – Ty Hildebrand – Boys Town
65 – 23:52 – Calla Witland – Bennington
66 – 24:01 – William Eads – Bellevue
67 – 24:05 – Vanessa Neri – Omaha
68 – 24:12 – Zyler Wyman – Blair
69 – 24:17 – Yohannes Mass – Boys Town
70 – 24:21 – Chris Thull – Plattsmouth
71 – 24:23 – Jessica Finertes – Omaha
72 – 24:26 – Zachary Simon – Omaha
73 – 24:48 – Maddy Sladky – Louisville
74 – 24:57 – Angie Gomez-Job – Omaha
75 – 25:05 – Evan Maydew – Boys Town
76 – 25:10 – Open
77 – 25:15 – Deana Rainey – Omaha
78 – 25:18 – Logan Laughhunn – Bellevue
79 – 25:24 – Jessica Bright – Boys Town
80 – 25:38 – Corinne Mead – Elkhorn
81 – 26:02 – Nathan Cole – Omaha
82 – 26:12 – Steven Lundberg – Blair
83 – 26:20 – Kiley Gutschow – Elkhorn
84 – 26:22 – Archer Vogt – Ashland
85 – 26:45 – Douglas Schaefer – Papillion
86 – 26:50 – Erlinda Ramirez – Omaha
87 – 27:03 – Grace Schaefer – Papillion
88 – 27:08 – Madison Nelson – Plattsmouth
89 – 27:09 – Jeremiah Asbury – Boys Town
90 – 27:13 – Natalie Laurent – Bennington
91 – 27:15 – Kyle Beam – Sidney, Iowa
92 – 27:18 – Ariana Bryant – Bennington
93 – 27:35 – Priscilla Nader – Boys Town
94 – 27:43 – Sydney Nelson – Plattsmouth
95 – 27:48 – Dayna Wilson – Ashland
96 – 27:58 – Elliot Gossin – Ashland
97 – 28:00 – Mathew Zitek – Plattsmouth
98 – 28:07 – Molly Pacer – Omaha
99 – 28:20 – Justin Blesh – Plattsmouth
100 – 28:37 – Darby Walsh – Ashland
101 – 28:38 – Michael Benedict – Sidney, Iowa
102 – 29:00 – Sam Verdoni – Papillion
103 – 29:01 – Open
104 – 29:05 – Craig Christians – Bellevue
105 – 29:15 – Dayana Montano – Bellevue
106 – 29:30 – Grant Schaefer – Papillion
107 – 29:36 – Katie Laughhunn – Bellevue
108 – 29:52 – Ben DeVoss – Boys Town
109 – 30:15 – Jolie Dix – Plattsmouth
110 – 30:16 – Cael Nielsen – Plattsmouth
111 – 30:17 – Hailey Holm – Boys Town
112 – 30:55 – Sasha Chekulaieva – Ashland
113 – 31:04 – Emily Zitek – Plattsmouth
114 – 31:13 – Sarah Elzmann – Omaha
115 – 31:25 – Pedro Mendoza – Omaha
116 – 31:28 – Hannah Unger – Bennington
117 – 31:33 – Jack Cotton – Omaha
118 – 31:40 – Melissa Vargas – Omaha
119 – 31:42 – Juan Vargas – Omaha
120 – 32:25 – Kaleigh Brodersen – Plattsmouth
121 – 32:48 – Unique Musil – Boys Town
122 – 34:00 – Felicity Cronin – Plattsmouth
123 – 34:09 – Cheyanne Barnard – Plattsmouth
124 – 34:25 – Caitlin O’Malley – Cleveland, Ohio
125 – 34:42 – Leodora Flores – Omaha
126 – 34:48 – Izzy Jung – Omaha
127 – 35:15 – Evan Gress – Bennington
128 – 35:30 – Diana Montano – Bellevue
129 – 40:18 – Paige Jenkins - Bennington