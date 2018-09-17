LOUISVILLE – Wilber-Clatonia walked onto Louisville’s football field Friday night with one of the top offenses in Class C-2.
The Wolverines showcased those scoring abilities in all phases of the game.
Wilber-Clatonia amassed 416 total yards of offense during a 46-17 triumph. Coltin Rezabek produced much of the scoring damage with his hands and feet. He ran 12 times for 139 yards and two touchdowns and hauled in four passes for 109 yards.
Louisville jumped in front of the Wolverines when Brady Geise dashed 80 yards for a touchdown run. The Wolverines responded with a short touchdown run from Rezabek, and Louisville answered that score with a 30-yard field goal by Tommy Ahl. Rezabek put Wilber-Clatonia back on top 15-10 with a 64-yard sprint near the end of the first quarter.
Wilber-Clatonia, ranked tenth in Class C-2, pulled away from the Lions in the second quarter. Tad Moldenhauer returned a punt 35 yards for a score, and quarterback Mike Pulliam capped a drive with a run from the 5-yard line. Markus Nystrom made the halftime gap 31-10 with a 37-yard field goal.
Louisville narrowed the deficit to 31-17 with a scoring drive in the third quarter. Geise connected with Talon Ball on an 18-yard passing play.
The Wolverines stopped LHS from completing the comeback attempt in the fourth quarter. Pulliam and William Chica each produced rushing touchdowns and the team added a safety against Louisville.
Nystrom forced the Lions to begin several drives deep in their own territory. He produced touchbacks on three of his kickoffs and averaged 55 yards on his seven kicks.
Geise finished with 122 passing yards and 40 rushing yards for Louisville. Brady Knott ran 18 times for 56 yards and Coby Buettner gained 27 yards on seven attempts. Ball caught two passes for 24 yards and Conner Buettner hauled in one 82-yard pass. Jaden Maxey added an 11-yard reception and Knott caught one pass for five yards.
Maxey, Stealth Reeves and Julian Covington all recovered one fumble apiece for the Lions. Conner Buettner led the team with seven solo and three assisted tackles, and Reeves and Nash Callahan each had two solo and three assisted stops. Braydon Yardley made three solo tackles, Maxey had two solo and two assisted stops and Covington, Ahl and Quinn Wolcott all had two solo tackles.
Louisville will continue its season Sept. 21 against Archbishop Bergan. The Lions will travel to Fremont for a 7 p.m. game.
Wilber-Clatonia 15 16 0 15 – 46
Louisville 10 0 7 0 – 17
Scoring Summary
1st Quarter
L – Geise 80 run (Ahl kick)
WC – Rezabek 5 run (Pulliam run)
L – Ahl 30 field goal
WC – Rezabek 64 run (Nystrom kick)
2nd Quarter
WC – Moldenhauer 35 punt return (Nystrom kick)
WC – Pulliam 5 run (Nystrom kick)
WC – Nystrom 37 field goal
3rd Quarter
L – Ball 18 pass from Geise (Ahl kick)
4th Quarter
WC – Pulliam 6 run (Nystrom kick)
WC – Louisville safety
WC – Chica 36 run (conversion no good)