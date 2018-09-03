LOUISVILLE – Louisville volleyball athletes played a pair of close matches Thursday night in front of their home fans.
The Lions hosted Omaha Brownell-Talbot and Malcolm in the first triangular of the season. Louisville defeated Omaha Brownell-Talbot and fell to the Clippers during the evening
Louisville 2, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 0
Louisville won several critical points to pick up a 25-21, 25-22 victory over the Raiders. The Lions posted a .243 team hitting percentage and limited Omaha Brownell-Talbot’s scoring chances. LHS scooped up 48 digs during the match.
Olivia Zahn finished with 17 assists, eight digs, one ace and one kill. Avery Heard had eight kills, ten digs, one ace and one ace block, and Faye Jacobsen chipped in eight kills and nine digs.
Jade Biesterfeld and Maddy Nolte each made two kills and Cassidy Niemoth had one kill and nine digs. Skyler Pollock posted five digs and went 9-of-9 serving for the Lions. McKenzie Norris registered seven digs on defense.
Savannah Brym led Omaha Brownell-Talbot with 11 kills and one ace. Lily Teunissen had three aces and three kills and Eliza Rice posted five kills and nine digs.
Malcolm 2, Louisville 0
Louisville made Malcolm work for every point in a 27-25, 25-19 setback. The Lions ended the contest with 50 digs and pocketed a .135 team hitting percentage.
Heard collected 12 digs and two kills and Zahn made ten assists and five digs. Niemoth ended the match with 12 digs, one kill and one assist, Norris had five digs and Pollock generated five aces. Biesterfeld and Nolte each had one kill and Jacobsen posted six kills and eight digs.
Louisville will resume its season this week at the Malcolm Invite. The Lions will travel to Malcolm for action Sept. 6 and Sept. 8. Ashland-Greenwood, Centennial, Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock, Fairbury, Fort Calhoun, Lincoln Lutheran, Malcolm and Milford are scheduled to join Louisville at the tournament.