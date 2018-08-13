LOUISVILLE – Louisville football players are planning to produce more than just spiraling passes and long kicks at Friday night’s home scrimmage.
They will also be seeking to provide some rays of hope to community members in need.
The LHS football program is partnering with Hope’s Closet in Louisville for a “Gear Up for Hope” event. Admission to the 7 p.m. scrimmage will be either new or lightly-worn coats, hoodies, sweatshirts, gloves and hats. All of the donated items will go to the Hope’s Closet thrift store in town.
Louisville head football coach Chase Rasby said the Lions were excited to be able to work with Hope’s Closet co-founder Brenda McCaul on the project. The coaching staff learned Hope’s Closet was looking for additional coats for the thrift store, and they shared that information with players during the preseason. All of the Lions agreed with the idea of having a clothing fund-raiser at the scrimmage.
“Brenda McCaul has been such a huge part of the community,” Rasby said. “She gives back to the community in so many ways, so it’s a real honor to get to work with her. We jumped at this opportunity when we learned about it.”
Hope’s Closet opened in 2015 and sells pre-owned clothing, household goods and items such as shoes and purses at 213 Main Street in Louisville. The non-profit organization uses proceeds from all sales to help Cass County citizens in need. Assistance can range from paying utility bills and rent throughout the year to providing warm clothing during winter months.
Rasby said the “Gear Up for Hope” fund-raiser tied in with the football program’s core value of service. He said it is important for players to learn about and display traits such as generosity and kindness in the community. He said the clothing drive Friday night will be one way for the Lions to showcase that to members of the public.
“This is something that can provide proof that the guys care about the community and are eager to give back to Louisville,” Rasby said. “I see that type of service-oriented attitude every day in practice, and I think all of the teachers see that at school as well. This gives them a chance to display that to the rest of the community as well.”
Upperclassmen will transport all clothing items to Hope’s Closet at 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 20. Rasby said he believes Louisville fans will supply many coats, hoodies, sweatshirts, gloves and hats for the Lions to donate.
“I’m hoping to have a large amount of items for them to drop off,” Rasby said. “Hopefully we need a lot of players in order to carry all of the bundles of clothing into the building.”
Louisville’s scrimmage will take place at the LHS stadium. The event will be the first chance for the public to watch the Lions play. Louisville will open the regular season Aug. 24 with a 7 p.m. home game against Conestoga.