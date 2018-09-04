TECUMSEH – Runners from four Cass County schools traveled south Friday morning for action at the Johnson County Central Invite.
Athletes from Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock, Louisville and Weeping Water covered cross country routes at Tecumseh Country Club. Four Cass County girls and three area boys returned home with medals.
Bella Hogue and Danie Parriott helped the Conestoga girls finish third in team standings with individual medals. Hogue claimed third place in 22:04.20 and Parriott was 12th in 24:02.80. Weeping Water’s Lauren Wehrbein (23:43.60, 10th) and Louisville’s Hailey Teller (24:48.60, 15th) each claimed medals for their schools.
Three Louisville boys finished in the top 15 spots of their race. Doug Euans (19:39.70, 10th), Scott Blumer (19:40.50, 11th) and Trajan Trent (20:08.90, 15th) all secured medals for the Lions. They helped Louisville capture third place in team standings.
Girls Team Results
Platteview 28, Malcolm 31, Conestoga 53, Bishop Neumann 72, Johnson County Central 81, Palmyra 94, Louisville 96, College View Academy, East Atchison, Elmwood-Murdock, Pawnee City, Weeping Water, Yutan no team scores
Top 15 Results
1) Madison Nash (PLV) 20:46.20, 2) Ashlei McDonald (JCC) 20:53.40, 3) Bella Hogue (CHS) 22:04.20, 4) Logan Thomas (MLC) 22:16.60, 5) Emma Middleton (PLV) 22:32.40, 6) Faith Polacek (NEU) 22:33.10, 7) Claire Kalloff (PLV) 22:36.80, 8) McKenzie Teten (MLC) 22:48.80, 9) Addie Hejl (MLC) 23:18.80, 10) Lauren Wehrbein (WW) 23:43.60, 11) Jasmine Small (MLC) 23:51.30, 12) Danie Parriott (CHS) 24:02.80, 13) Sarah Vorderstrasse (PLY) 24:10.60, 14) Liz Harder (PLY) 24:44.90, 15) Hailey Teller (LOU) 24:48.60
Conestoga Results
Bella Hogue 22:04.20 (3rd), Danie Parriott 24:02.80 (12th), Jasmine Rainey 25:20.80 (17th), Lachlyn Swim 26:30.70 (25th), Jessica Poirier 34:37.30 (45th)
Elmwood-Murdock Results
Constence Baker 39:52.80 (47th)
Louisville Results
Hailey Teller 24:48.60 (15th), Katie Kerans 26:34.60 (26th), Abby Bruce 27:27.00 (31st), Kerigan Juracek 27:41.10 (33rd), Sophie Habrock 31:22.20 (38th)
Weeping Water Results
Lauren Wehrbein 23:43.60 (10th), Ciera Dieter 29:58.20 (36th)
Boys Team Results
Malcolm 14, Platteview 38, Louisville 55, Bishop Neumann 66, Yutan 79, Johnson County Central 128, College View Academy 131, Palmyra 142, Weeping Water 146, Conestoga, East Atchison, Elmwood-Murdock, Pawnee City no team scores
Top 15 Results
1) Stephen George (PLV) 18:14.40, 2) Devyn Beekman (MLC) 18:17.70, 3) John Swotek (MLC) 18:22.80, 4) Noah Twohig (MLC) 18:42.10, 5) Dillon Beach (MLC) 18:50.20, 6) Brady Timm (YUT) 18:58.00, 7) Ryan Zoucha (MLC) 19:13.70, 8) Max Hohn (NEU) 19:23.60, 9) Ryan Tolliver (PLV) 19:33.40, 10) Doug Euans (LOU) 19:39.70, 11) Scott Blumer (LOU) 19:40.50, 12) Alex Verdoni (PLV) 19:59.10, 13) Isaac Kult (YUT) 20:04.80, 14) Collin Morrissey (NEU) 20:08.00, 15) Trajan Trent (LOU) 20:08.90
Conestoga Results
Dawson Hardesty 20:51.80 (21st), Trace Widler 23:37.90 (41st)
Elmwood-Murdock Results
Austin Hawks 21:36.10 (27th), Tucker Oehlerking 27:28.30 (56th), Chaz Mellen 28:49.60 (58th)
Louisville Results
Doug Euans 19:39.70 (10th), Scott Blumer 19:40.50 (11th), Trajan Trent 20:08.90 (15th), Tyler Hiatt 20:35.50 (19th), Jaxson Barnes 21:09.20 (23rd), Nate Krejci 23:56.80 (45th)
Weeping Water Results
Lane Damme 22:13.50 (32nd), Cory Groleau 22:17.00 (34th), Jacob Groleau 23:58.60, Jackson Flanagan 25:48.10 (51st), Noah Hammons 31:25.40 (59th)