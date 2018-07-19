Three Senior Legion baseball teams from Cass County will venture into postseason environments this weekend.
Plattsmouth, Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka and Louisville/Weeping Water will all play in district events. Tournament action in Classes B and C will take place July 20-24.
Plattsmouth
Plattsmouth will travel to Omaha Roncalli for the Class B Area 3 Tournament. The Blue Devils will compete against Omaha Roncalli, Omaha Concordia, Fort Calhoun, Blair, Bennington and Arlington for the championship.
Seventh-seeded Plattsmouth will take on second-seeded Omaha Roncalli at 7 p.m. Friday in the first round. The winner will play either third-seeded Bennington or sixth-seeded Fort Calhoun at 7 p.m. Saturday. The loser will face either Bennington or Fort Calhoun in the elimination bracket at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Top-seeded Omaha Concordia will have a first-round bye. The Mustangs will play either fourth-seeded Arlington or fifth-seeded Blair at 4 p.m. Saturday.
The tournament championship game is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 24. Admission will be $5 for adults and $3 for students for all games. Veterans will be admitted free of charge.
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka
The Nationals will journey to Ashland for the Class B Area 2 Tournament. E-M/N will battle Springfield, Lincoln Christian, Nebraska City, Ashland, Valparaiso and Elkhorn Mount Michael for the tournament title.
Sixth-seeded Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka will face third-seeded Elkhorn Mount Michael at 2 p.m. Friday in the first round. The winner will play either second-seeded Nebraska City or seventh-seeded Lincoln Christian at 8 p.m. Saturday. The loser will face either Nebraska City or Lincoln Christian in the elimination bracket at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Top-seeded Springfield will have a first-round bye. The Trojans will play either fourth-seeded Valparaiso or fifth-seeded Ashland at 5 p.m. Saturday.
The tournament championship game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 24. Admission will be $5 for adults and $3 for students for all games. Veterans will be admitted free with a valid ID card.
Louisville/Weeping Water
The Lions will head to Tekamah for the Class C Area 3 Tournament. Louisville will take on Tekamah-Herman, Logan View, David City, North Bend/Morse Bluff, Yutan and Albion for the district title.
Third-seeded Louisville/Weeping Water will play sixth-seeded Logan View at 12 p.m. Friday. The winner will play either second-seeded North Bend/Morse Bluff or seventh-seeded Yutan at 6 p.m. Saturday. The loser will face either North Bend/Morse Bluff or Yutan in the elimination bracket at 12 p.m. Saturday.
Top-seeded David City will have a first-round bye. Fourth-seeded Albion and fifth-seeded Tekamah-Herman will play their first-round game at 6 p.m. Friday.
The tournament championship game is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 24. Admission will be $6 for adults and $4 for students for all games. Veterans will be admitted free with a valid ID card.