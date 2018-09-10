MALCOLM – Louisville athletes played a series of competitive volleyball matches this week during their trip to the Malcolm Invite.
Centennial 2, Louisville 0
Centennial stopped the Lions 25-22, 25-15 in the opening match of the tournament Thursday afternoon. Senior setter Brooklyn Gierhan made a difference for Centennial during the contest. She produced a team-best nine kills and went 13-of-13 serving with one ace. She also made 12 digs and nine assists for the Broncos.
Avery Heard helped Louisville with seven kills and a .368 hitting percentage. She went 19-of-19 on her attack attempts. Heard also finished with four digs and one assist.
Olivia Zahn generated 16 assists and five digs and Skyler Pollock, Cassidy Niemoth and Faye Jacobsen all posted one ace. Pollock added six digs, Niemoth made five digs and three kills and Jacobsen tallied five kills and five digs.
McKenzie Norris scooped up six digs and Jade Biesterfeld had one kill and one dig. Maddy Nolte chipped in one kill for the Lions.
Malcolm 2, Louisville 1
Malcolm edged Louisville 19-25, 25-22, 25-19 in a battle of league schools Thursday night. The Clippers rallied behind a major effort at the net from senior Brooklyn Minzel. She crushed 25 kills and posted a blistering .434 hitting percentage. Minzel also went 11-of-11 serving with two aces and made ten digs and 15 serve receptions.
Zahn guided Louisville’s offense with 29 assists. She added four digs, one ace and one kill against the Clippers. Heard and Jacobsen produced identical double-double efforts of 11 kills and 12 digs. Jacobsen finished 10-of-10 at the service line and Heard went 8-of-8 in the department.
Niemoth carded three aces and added six kills and 18 digs. Twelve of Niemoth’s 19 serves forced the Clippers to run their offense out of system. Pollock produced ten digs and went 10-of-10 serving with one ace, and Biesterfeld registered four kills and three digs in the match. Norris made five digs and one assist and Nolte collected one assist.
Fort Calhoun 2, Louisville 1
Fort Calhoun and Louisville played a back-and-forth matchup Saturday morning. The Pioneers walked off the court with a 25-21, 19-25, 25-19 triumph.
Fairbury 2, Louisville 1
The Lions competed in another roller-coaster contest in Saturday’s final pool-play contest. Fairbury produced a 25-16, 17-25, 25-17 victory.
Louisville 2, Conestoga 0
Louisville sprinted on a winning path in Saturday afternoon’s ninth-place match with Conestoga. The Lions stopped the Cougars 25-6, 25-5.
Louisville will resume its season Tuesday with a triangular at Conestoga. The Lions will play Conestoga at 5 p.m. and will take on Elmwood-Murdock at approximately 6 p.m. Conestoga and Elmwood-Murdock will play in the triangular’s final match at approximately 7 p.m.