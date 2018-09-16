LOUISVILLE – Louisville composed winning notes on the volleyball court Thursday night with a home victory over Ashland-Greenwood.
The Lions flew past the Bluejays 25-15, 25-20, 25-22 in front of a purple-and-gold crowd. Louisville registered a .300 team hitting percentage in the match and scooped up many AGHS attacks. LHS finished the evening with 38 digs.
Faye Jacobsen and Avery Heard each had big nights on offense with ten kills apiece. Heard knocked all 21 of her swings over the net and finished with a .476 hitting percentage. She also had one ace, nine digs and one assist. Jacobsen tallied a .381 hitting percentage and went 11-of-12 serving with one ace.
Cassidy Niemoth highlighted Louisville’s serving game with a 21-of-21 effort at the line. She carded four aces and forced AGHS out of system on many other serves. Niemoth also produced four kills and seven digs for the Lions.
Olivia Zahn ended the match with 25 assists, one kill, one ace and six digs. Jade Biesterfeld generated four kills, one ace block and two digs, and McKenzie Norris and Skyler Pollock each registered three digs. Norris added an 11-of-11 performance at the service line. Maddy Nolte helped the team with two digs and one assist.
Louisville will resume its season Sept. 18 with a 6:30 p.m. conference match at Mead. The team will then host the Louisville Invite Sept. 22. Action is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. in both the high school and elementary school gyms.