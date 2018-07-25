TEKAMAH – Louisville/Weeping Water baseball players made an appearance in their district championship game late Tuesday night after a week of winning performances.
The Lions captured second place in the Class C Area 3 Senior Legion Tournament. All games took place at Veterans Field in Tekamah. Louisville/Weeping Water entered the event as the third seed and posted a 4-2 mark during the tournament.
L/WW 11, Logan View 1
Louisville/Weeping Water created a successful outcome Friday afternoon in a first-round matchup with Logan View. The Lions produced solo runs in each of the first three innings and increased the lead to 5-1 in the fourth. The team then ended action early against the sixth-seeded Raiders. L/WW scored six times in the sixth to create a mercy-rule situation.
Treyton Savage was the winning pitcher for Louisville/Weeping Water. He limited Logan View to one hit.
Logan View 010 000 – 1 1 7
L/WW 111 206 – 11 3 2
Yutan 6, L/WW 3
Seventh-seeded Yutan collected a victory in the second round Saturday night. The Chieftains took a 4-1 lead in the fifth and scored two insurance runs in the final two innings.
Yutan 001 031 1 – 6 3 0
L/WW 101 010 0 – 3 8 1
L/WW 10, Tekamah-Herman 5
Both teams began their elimination-bracket game with scorching offenses Sunday night. Tekamah-Herman posted three runs in the bottom of the first inning, and Louisville/Weeping Water countered with four runs in the top of the second. Tekamah-Herman regained a 5-4 lead with a scoring rally in its half of the second.
Louisville/Weeping Water left Tekamah-Herman behind after that. The Lions generated the game’s final six runs to advance in the tournament.
Jaren Powell paced L/WW’s offense with three hits and two runs batted in. Savage collected three hits and Spencer Warner posted two hits and two RBI. Chase Dittberner drove in a pair of runs and Warner, Dittberner and Baylor Meisinger all walked once.
Braydan Hlavac and Mason Heath combined on the pitching victory. Hlavac struck out five batters in four innings and Heath tossed three innings for the team.
L/WW 040 123 0 – 10 14 3
T-H 320 000 0 – 5 5 2
L/WW 7, David City 0
Louisville/Weeping Water dominated the top-seeded Scouts Monday night. Mason Maher shut down David City’s explosive offense with a complete game on the mound. He posted seven strikeouts and limited the Scouts to two hits.
David City had entered the game with the top-ranked offense in the tournament. The team had scored 20 combined runs in earlier victories over Albion and Yutan.
Heath, Hlavac and Meisinger all collected two hits for Louisville/Weeping Water. Hlavac, Meisinger and Maher all walked once, and Heath and Maher each drove in one run. Dakota Zimmerman delivered a pair of RBI for the Lions.
L/WW 030 040 0 – 7 10 1
David City 000 000 0 – 0 2 2
L/WW 5, Yutan 4
Warner played the role of hero early Tuesday night in the team’s victory over Yutan. He delivered the game-winning hit in the bottom of the eighth inning for L/WW.
Louisville/Weeping Water took a 1-0 lead in the first and expanded the gap to 4-0 in the fifth. Yutan then reeled off four unanswered runs to send action to extra innings. L/WW held the Chieftains scoreless in the top of the eighth and produced the winning rally in the bottom of the frame.
Yutan 000 001 30 – 4 6 4
L/WW 100 030 01 – 5 6 1
David City 6, L/WW 2
David City and Louisville/Weeping Water played in a winner-take-all championship game late Tuesday night. David City earned a ticket to the state tournament with effective offense. Matt Nadrchal posted three hits and Simon Krenk and Joseph Reimers each had two hits.
The Scouts scored once in the second inning and four times in the top of the third. Hlavac entered the game as a relief pitcher for L/WW and kept David City’s offense mostly quiet after that. Hlavac registered 11 strikeouts in the final 4 1/3 innings.
David City 014 001 0 – 6 8 3
L/WW 001 100 0 – 2 3 4