RAYMOND – Raymond Central players escaped Louisville’s bid for a road victory Friday night by capitalizing on several scoring chances in the second half.
The Mustangs produced two touchdowns in the final 14 minutes to edge the Lions 14-10. RCHS scored off a fumbled punt in the third quarter and posted the game-winning touchdown with 4:17 to go. Raymond Central (1-2) played in a four-point game for the second straight week. The team lost to Falls City 21-17 in late August.
Louisville (1-2) controlled most of the first half at Raymond Central’s stadium. Brady Geise capped the team’s opening drive with a 6-yard touchdown run. Tommy Ahl then booted a 22-yard field goal to make it 10-0 late in the first quarter.
The 10-0 margin remained the same until the third quarter. Louisville fumbled on a punt return attempt and Raymond Central scooped up the loose football. The Mustangs returned it 57 yards for a touchdown. Ethan Boyd added a two-point conversion to create a 10-8 ballgame.
Connor Kreikemeier and Travis Nelson then produced a momentum swing for the Mustangs late in the fourth quarter. Kreikemeier connected with Nelson on a 41-yard scoring toss to make it 14-10. Raymond Central kept Louisville out of the end zone on the final drive to secure the victory.
Brady Knott guided Louisville’s rushing attack with 130 yards on 27 attempts. Geise ran 15 times for 109 yards and went 4-of-13 passing for 76 yards. Conner Buettner added 19 rushing yards on six attempts.
Talon Ball (32 yards), Jaden Maxey (21), Buettner (15) and Knott (8) all made one reception for the Lions. Nash Callahan helped the team’s defense with five solo and five assisted tackles. Stealth Reeves posted three solo and six assisted stops, Buettner made three solo and five assisted plays and Geise tallied three solo stops.
Knott, Braydon Yardley, Julian Covington, Clayton Buck and Dylan Jones all added two solo tackles apiece. Gavin Hudson collected one interception for Louisville, and Reeves and Knott each produced one tackle behind the line of scrimmage.
Kreikemeier finished with 139 yards of total offense for Raymond Central. Easton Albrecht led the team’s defense with seven solo and 12 assisted tackles.
Louisville will resume its season Sept. 14 with a home game against Wilber-Clatonia. The Lions and Wolverines are scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
Louisville 10 0 0 0 – 10
Raymond Central 0 0 8 6 – 14
Scoring Summary
1st Quarter
L – Geise 6 run (Ahl kick), 10:09
L – Ahl 22 field goal, 0:49
3rd Quarter
RC – Raymond Central punt return (Boyd run), 1:23
4th Quarter
RC – Nelson 41 pass from Kreikemeier (run no good), 4:17