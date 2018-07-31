WEEPING WATER – One of the most popular events at the Cass County Fair will return for an encore presentation this year.
McClain’s Mutton Busters employees will present their combination of sport and entertainment during the 2018 fair. The event is scheduled to take place at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 9, in the sheep pen at the Cass County Fairgrounds.
More than 80 children took part in mutton busting activities at last year’s county fair. Registration for this year’s event is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 9. Cass County Fair officials said the 2018 activity will be limited to the first 50 children in line weighing less than 60 pounds.
Parents will be required to sign a release paper for their children for insurance purposes during registration. Each contestant will be weighed to ensure they are less than 60 pounds. This will help guarantee the health of each of the sheep when children are riding them.
Children ages 2-8 will enter the contest with a goal of staying on top of a moving sheep for as long as possible. McClain’s Mutton Busters employees will run alongside sheep and hold very young children on the animals for their safety. Older children will be able to ride freely on the sheep. All entrants will wear helmets and will receive instructions on the safest way to ride their animals.
McClain’s Mutton Busters will provide safety clowns, sheep wranglers and all animals for the show, which will last approximately one hour. Conestoga FFA students will assist the company this year with a variety of tasks. CHS teenagers have registered riders, announced names of children and corralled sheep at previous fairs.
McClain’s Mutton Busters has provided mutton busting activities across the Midwest for more than 15 years. More than 60,000 riders have hopped onto sheep during that time.
Cass County Fair will be one of 27 stops on the company’s 2018 schedule. Employees have already visited multiple towns in Nebraska and Kansas this summer and will journey to Wyoming later this year. Most of the dates are for mutton busting activities at county fairs, but the company also provides ranch rodeo entertainment for children as well.
McClain’s Mutton Busters will oversee the Midwest Mutton Busting Finals in Grand Island Aug. 31. The event will take place at the Nebraska State Fair.