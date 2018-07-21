ASHLAND – Sebastian DeMayo kept Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka from collecting runs Friday afternoon with a calm performance on the mound.
The Elkhorn Mount Michael pitcher posted six strikeouts in six innings during the team’s 4-0 victory. Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka and Elkhorn Mount Michael played in the first round of the Class B Area 2 Senior Legion Tournament at Ashland. The Nationals entered the tournament as the sixth seed and Elkhorn Mount Michael was the third seed.
DeMayo limited E-M/N’s scoring chances with accurate pitching. He ended potential rallies with strikeouts in both the third and fourth innings during his 75-pitch outing.
Elkhorn Mount Michael grabbed a 2-0 lead when Ben DeMayo and Matthew Draper both scored in the bottom of the second inning. The team increased the gap to 3-0 in the next frame. Matt Brichacek posted a single to left and stole second base. He flew home on Nick Lorensen’s RBI single to right.
The game’s final run came in the bottom of the fifth. Jack Gottschalk crushed a leadoff triple to the wall in right. Andree-Zeid Kakish drove him in with a sacrifice fly to right.
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka collected singles in the third, fourth and fifth innings but saw EMM end each threat. Elkhorn Mount Michael threw out a runner at home plate for the final out of the sixth inning.
Riley Backemeyer guided E-M/N’s offense with a pair of singles. Tommy Eggert, Jacob Closner, Owen Snipes and Lane Fox all added one hit apiece and Jakob Boucher walked once.
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka will face Lincoln Christian today at 2 p.m. in the elimination bracket. Second-seeded Nebraska City defeated seventh-seeded Lincoln Christian 9-0 in the opening round. Fifth-seeded Ashland rolled past fourth-seeded Valparaiso 12-2 in Friday’s other first-round game.
E-M/N 000 000 0 – 0 6 1
Elkhorn MM 021 010 x – 4 6 0