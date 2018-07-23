ASHLAND – Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka played the final notes of the summer campaign this weekend during a pair of close district ballgames.
The Nationals competed in two elimination-bracket games in the Class B Area 2 Senior Legion Tournament. Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka defeated Lincoln Christian Saturday afternoon at Jack Anderson Ballpark in Ashland. The host Bluejays edged the Nationals in extra innings late Sunday night.
E-M/N 6, Lincoln Christian 5
Sixth-seeded E-M/N regrouped from an early setback against seventh-seeded Lincoln Christian. The Crusaders seized a 4-0 lead in the first inning and led 5-2 after four complete frames.
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka responded to the challenge with explosive offense. The team knotted things at 5-5 with three runs in the bottom of the fifth. The Nationals then scored the game-winning run in walk-off fashion in the seventh.
Riley Backemeyer helped E-M/N’s offense with two hits. Lane Fox delivered a pair of RBI for the team.
Ethan Petersen tossed five innings and posted four strikeouts for the Nationals. Ben Hansen pitched two innings in the contest. Petersen and Hansen combined for 18 first-pitch strikes to Lincoln Christian batters.
Lincoln Christian 400 100 0 – 5 5 5
E-M/N 002 030 1 – 6 8 3
Ashland 5, E-M/N 4 (8 inn.)
The Nationals and fifth-seeded Ashland dueled for eight innings Sunday evening. E-M/N posted the game’s opening run in the first inning, and John Willey doubled the lead with a solo home run to left field in the fourth.
Ashland reversed the scoreboard with three runs in the bottom of the fourth. Hunter Washburn and Brayden Whitehead each had hits and Hayden Hanna produced a sacrifice bunt in the stanza.
E-M/N wiped away Ashland’s 3-2 lead with productive offense in the sixth. The team scored twice to take a 4-3 advantage. The Bluejays tied the game in the bottom of the seventh and scored the winning run in the eighth.
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka had several scoring chances during the contest. The Nationals left the bases loaded in both the second and eighth innings.
Carter Bornemeier helped E-M/N’s offense with four walks. Willey collected two hits, two walks and one RBI and Jacob Closner had two hits and one RBI. Backemeyer added one hit and one RBI and Jakob Boucher walked once.
Kobe Gansemer tossed 7 1/3 innings for Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka. He struck out five Bluejays and tallied 16 first-pitch strikes.
E-M/N 100 102 00 – 4 8 0
Ashland 000 300 11 – 5 5 2