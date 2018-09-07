LOUISVILLE – Yutan/Mead put Cass County Central in a difficult situation Thursday night by scoring four runs in the first inning.
The Patriots maintained that advantage the rest of the evening against the Crush.
Yutan/Mead collected a 6-2 victory in a game held at Ash Grove Ball Complex in Louisville. The team used big nights from Jordan Hancock and Paige Timperley to secure the road triumph. Hancock posted two singles and three runs batted in, and Timperley ended the night with one single, one double, one walk and two runs.
Cass County Central cut into Yutan/Mead’s lead with solo runs in the third and fourth innings. Chrystal Meyer and Lauren Votta each had RBI plate appearances for the Crush. Yutan/Mead regained the momentum in the fifth. The team added two insurance runs in the inning to create the final margin.
Votta generated one triple, one single and one RBI for Cass County Central. Reba Wilson had one double and one run, Meyer finished with one single and one RBI and Meagan Mackling reached once on an error. Jennifer Katz reached once on an error and scored once.
Mackling produced three defensive assists and Meyer and Jordan Winkler combined on a double play. Meyer, Winkler and Taylor Essary all finished with two defensive assists. Essary also threw out a pair of Yutan/Mead runners who tried for stolen bases.
Cass County Central will resume its season Tuesday with a home game against Platteview. The teams are scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. in Louisville.
Yutan/Mead 400 020 0 – 6 10 2
Cass County Central 001 100 0 – 2 4 3