PLATTSMOUTH – Platteview used a pair of explosive innings to leave Plattsmouth’s softball diamond with a victory Thursday night.
The Trojans scored seven runs in the final two frames to win 10-2. Platteview (5-6) showcased its scoring abilities with 15 hits during the game. The team reached the ten-run mark for the sixth time this season.
Plattsmouth gained early momentum when second baseman Adyson Blecke tagged out a runner trying to steal the base in the first inning. The team then responded to a Platteview run in the next inning by scoring once in the bottom of the second.
Platteview went ahead 3-1 in the third inning and raced away from the Blue Devils after that. The Trojans posted four runs in the fourth inning and tacked on three runs in the fifth. Plattsmouth created the final 10-2 margin with a solo run in the fifth.
Platteview senior Carrie Simonson led the team’s offense with three singles, two runs scored and one run batted in. Kailee Burkhardt had one single, one home run and two RBI, and Sicily Goossen delivered one single, one sacrifice fly and three RBI.
Plattsmouth (4-6) will take part in the Omaha Mercy/Omaha Brownell-Talbot Invite at Dill Softball Complex in Omaha on Saturday. The first game is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.
Platteview 012 43 – 10 15 0
Plattsmouth 010 01 – 2 2 2