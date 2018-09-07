PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth made a statement against fifth-ranked Norris Thursday night when the Blue Devils claimed the opening game.
The Titans responded to the early setback with a string of kills against the Blue Devils.
Norris escaped Plattsmouth with a 20-25, 25-22, 25-15, 25-15 triumph. The Titans (6-2) produced the rally after Plattsmouth put them in an unfamiliar situation. Norris had only trailed in two of its previous matches this season and had swept five of its opponents.
Plattsmouth (4-3) made life difficult for Norris with a diverse scoring attack in game one. The Titans won a close battle in game two and then found their offensive groove. Seniors Michaela Boon and Nyah Chambers guided the team in consecutive 25-15 outcomes.
Boon finished the match with 14 kills and a .314 hitting percentage. Chambers posted 12 kills and a .423 hitting percentage. The veterans also combined for five aces, 17 digs, 15 assists and seven serve receptions.
Chloe Sabatka helped Plattsmouth with seven kills, two aces, one ace block, five digs and seven serve receptions. Rachel Widick went 11-of-11 serving and contributed seven kills and three digs, and Alyssa Bock delivered 18 digs, two assists, 17 serve receptions and one ace.
Alela Heim finished the night 15-of-15 serving with two aces. She chipped in 13 assists, four digs and five kills. Julia Prince generated six kills, three aces and three digs, and Kaitie Serkiz posted six kills, four digs and six serve receptions. Savanna Berger tallied five kills and one ace block and Taylor Caba distributed 16 assists.
Sydney Hobscheidt added two digs, Rylee Hellbusch made one assist and Lexi Schroeder posted two serve receptions for Plattsmouth. Kennedy Miller also saw court time during the match.
Plattsmouth will host Nebraska City (3-4) and Syracuse (5-0) on Tuesday. The Blue Devils will play Syracuse at 5 p.m. and will take on Nebraska City at approximately 7 p.m.