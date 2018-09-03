PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth volleyball players set their compasses on a winning course Thursday night during a league showdown with Blair.
The Blue Devils stopped the Bears 26-24, 20-25, 25-23, 25-21 in front of a large home crowd. A noisy student section helped Plattsmouth (4-1) defeat Blair for the third straight season. PHS also earned its second victory over an Eastern Midlands Conference opponent. The team swept Nebraska City in the Plattsmouth Invite the previous weekend.
Plattsmouth head coach Marla Smith said the squad’s camaraderie helped the Blue Devils overcome several obstacles during the evening. Eleven players saw court time and athletes who were on the bench encouraged their teammates after every point.
“They’ve responded really well to tough moments in matches during the early part of the season,” Smith said. “A lot of that has to do with the way they care about each other. It’s phenomenal to see how they get along and how they want to play well as a team. That’s a big reason why we won tonight. It wasn’t the cleanest performance, but they made sure that they picked each other up and played as a team.”
Blair put pressure on Plattsmouth throughout the night with solid play across the court. Senior Hannah Stogdill blasted 16 kills and Laura Dutton and Kate Schany each had three aces. The Bears also made 61 digs in the match.
“We didn’t play as clean at times as I think everyone would have liked, but you have to give credit to the other team for putting us in that position too,” Smith said. “That’s one of the better Blair teams that I’ve seen in a long time.”
Plattsmouth took the early lead in the match by winning a roller-coaster game one. The Blue Devils erased a 24-22 deficit with consecutive kills by Savanna Berger and Chloe Sabatka. Rachel Widick’s ace block gave PHS a 25-24 lead, and Blair’s attack went long on the game’s final rally.
Blair evened the match during game two. Schany registered consecutive aces during a stretch that put the Bears up 11-6. A kill from Widick helped Plattsmouth pull within 21-18, but Blair was able to hold on for the victory.
The Blue Devils secured the match’s momentum with a tidal wave of offense in the final eight points of game three. Widick gave the team a 21-20 lead with a kill, and a kill from Alela Heim kept the scoreboard knotted at 22-22. Plattsmouth finished off Blair with aces from Widick and Heim and a kill by Berger.
PHS used strong serving from Taylor Caba to stop the Bears from making a comeback in game four. Caba registered four aces in the stanza and helped the team build a 12-5 lead. Julia Prince and Sabatka each delivered powerful kills to make it 18-12, and an ace block by Kaitie Serkiz kept the team ahead 23-18. Berger and Prince ended the evening with kills on two of the final three points.
Smith said she was encouraged by the team’s efforts in both serving and serve receiving. PHS finished the match with ten aces and went 80-of-93 at the line. The Blue Devils collected 63 serve receptions and made just 12 errors in the category the entire evening.
“We’ve been doing really well on the serve and serve receive parts of the game,” Smith said. “The girls set a goal at the beginning of the year to be above 85 percent serving as a team for the season, and they’re well on their way to doing that. That’s helped us a ton early on, especially in close matches like this one. I’m very happy with the way they’ve played in those areas.”
Berger produced 10 kills and one ace block at the net for PHS. Heim went 63-of-63 on set attempts and posted 20 assists, eight kills, two aces and eight digs. Serkiz chipped in eight kills, 14 serve receptions and seven digs.
Alyssa Bock scooped up 29 serve receptions and seven digs and added three assists. Widick tallied five kills and two digs and Sabatka had seven kills, 11 serve receptions, two aces and seven digs. Prince posted seven kills, Caba made four aces and five assists and Rylee Hellbusch had nine assists and three digs. Lexi Schroeder added one dig and three serve receptions for Plattsmouth.
PHS will continue its season Tuesday with a trip to Gretna. The Blue Devils will play the Dragons at 6:30 p.m. Plattsmouth will return home Sept. 6 for a 6:30 p.m. league battle with Norris.